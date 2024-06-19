How to get JAK Thumper-656 in MW3 & Warzone

MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 4 is here, and the JAK Thumper-656 conversion kit has been added. Here’s how to get the new Aftermarket Part for the RGL-80 launcher.

The fourth AMP of Season 4 is available, following on from the JAK Harbinger, JAK Requiem, and JAK Scimitar. MW3 and Warzone’s latest addition gives the RGL-80 an improved long barrel that supports a variety of unique ammunition.

With the JAK Thumper-656 equipped, the RGL-80 can fire three ammo types: 40mm Slug, 40mm Sticky, and 40mm Drill Charge. These give the grenade launcher massively enhanced versatility, allowing it to function as a sort of utility secondary weapon.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how you can get the Jak Thumper-656 conversion kit in MW3 and Warzone to use this fascinating Aftermarket Part.

How to unlock JAK Thumper-656 in MW3 and Warzone

Activision

The JAK Thumper-656 conversion kit can be unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges from Season 4 Week 4. These challenges can be completed across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies, or even a combination of the three.

Article continues after ad

After you have finished five challenges and unlocked the JAK Thumper-656, the Aftermarket Part can be equipped on the RGL-80 in the Conversion Kit attachment slot. To do this, you’ll only need to reach level 6 on the MW3 grenade launcher.

All MW3 & Warzone Season 4 Week 4 Challenges

Complete any five of the following Week 4 challenges in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 to get the JAK Thumper-656 conversion kit:

Article continues after ad

MULTIPLAYER ZOMBIES WARZONE Get 10 Kills against Operators who are blinded or stunned. Get 300 Kills with Frost Damage with a recommended weapon In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West region Get 10 Operator Kills with a Bomb Drone or Mosquito Drone Get 300 Explosive Kills with a recommended weapon In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Southern region Place top of the leaderboard 3 times Get 2 Warlord Kills with a recommended weapon In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Eastern region Get 3 Operator Double Kills with Grenades or Launchers Get 5 Kills with a Monkey Bomb 5 times In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central region Get 20 Operator Kills while using Explosive Ammo Get 300 Fire Damage Kills with a recommended weapon In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times Destroy 8 Aerial Killstreaks Destroy 15 Counter UAVs in Mercenary Camps In Warzone, complete 15 contracts Get 3 Operator Kills after deaths Get 50 Kills with a recommended melee weapon while Frenzied Guard is active In Warzone, get 10 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a recommended weapon

For more great Call of Duty content, check out the best Warzone loadouts and MW3 loadouts to dominate your lobbies. Also, these breakdowns on the best snipers, assault rifles, and SMGs to use will make winning more Warzone matches a breeze.