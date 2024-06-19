GamingCall of Duty

How to get JAK Thumper-656 in MW3 & Warzone

Kurt Perry
Activision

MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 4 is here, and the JAK Thumper-656 conversion kit has been added. Here’s how to get the new Aftermarket Part for the RGL-80 launcher.

The fourth AMP of Season 4 is available, following on from the JAK Harbinger, JAK Requiem, and JAK Scimitar. MW3 and Warzone’s latest addition gives the RGL-80 an improved long barrel that supports a variety of unique ammunition.

With the JAK Thumper-656 equipped, the RGL-80 can fire three ammo types: 40mm Slug, 40mm Sticky, and 40mm Drill Charge. These give the grenade launcher massively enhanced versatility, allowing it to function as a sort of utility secondary weapon.

Here’s how you can get the Jak Thumper-656 conversion kit in MW3 and Warzone to use this fascinating Aftermarket Part.

How to unlock JAK Thumper-656 in MW3 and Warzone

The JAK Thumper-656 aftermarket part equipped to the RGL-80 in MW3 and Warzone.Activision

The JAK Thumper-656 conversion kit can be unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges from Season 4 Week 4. These challenges can be completed across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies, or even a combination of the three.

After you have finished five challenges and unlocked the JAK Thumper-656, the Aftermarket Part can be equipped on the RGL-80 in the Conversion Kit attachment slot. To do this, you’ll only need to reach level 6 on the MW3 grenade launcher.

All MW3 & Warzone Season 4 Week 4 Challenges

Complete any five of the following Week 4 challenges in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 to get the JAK Thumper-656 conversion kit:

MULTIPLAYERZOMBIESWARZONE
Get 10 Kills against Operators who are blinded or stunned.Get 300 Kills with Frost Damage with a recommended weaponIn Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West region
Get 10 Operator Kills with a Bomb Drone or Mosquito DroneGet 300 Explosive Kills with a recommended weaponIn Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Southern region
Place top of the leaderboard 3 timesGet 2 Warlord Kills with a recommended weaponIn Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Eastern region
Get 3 Operator Double Kills with Grenades or LaunchersGet 5 Kills with a Monkey Bomb 5 timesIn Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central region
Get 20 Operator Kills while using Explosive AmmoGet 300 Fire Damage Kills with a recommended weaponIn Warzone, place in the top 10 five times
Destroy 8 Aerial KillstreaksDestroy 15 Counter UAVs in Mercenary CampsIn Warzone, complete 15 contracts
Get 3 Operator Kills after deathsGet 50 Kills with a recommended melee weapon while Frenzied Guard is activeIn Warzone, get 10 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a recommended weapon

