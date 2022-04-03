HECZ: Scump is Showing Shotzzy the Way! | CDL Major Interview

After OpTic Texas’s convincing reverse sweep of the LA Thieves at the Call of Duty League Major 2, CEO HECZ gave Dexerto an exclusive interview.

At CDL Major 2 the OpTic Texas team of Shotzzy, iLLeY, Scump, and Dashy managed to reverse sweep the LA Thieves roster of Envoy, Drazah, Octane & Kenny.

Afterwards, OpTic COD CEO HECZ spoke to Dexerto about the big win, explained their success in the COD Vanguard era, and the prospect of facing the Florida Mutineers or Boston Breach at the Minnesota ROKKR COD Major.

