FaZe Booya shares Warzone Bruen Mk9 build to make MW LMG meta again

FaZe Clan’s Booya has revealed his go-to Bruen Mk9 loadout for Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, claiming it puts the once-dominant LMG back on the very top of the meta in Rebirth Island.

Warzone fans’ attention is rapidly turning to the battle royale’s sequel, which we now know will drop in mid-November and, at least to begin with, feature the brand new Al Mazrah environment.

However, there is still plenty of life in the original BR, with fans still keen to know what weapons they should be dropping in with, whether in Caldera or Rebirth Island.

On the topic of the latter map, FaZe Clan content creator Booya has outlined his Bruen Mk9 LMG build for Season 5 Reloaded, explaining how it is ideal to dominate enemies on Rebirth Island.

FaZe Booya Bruen loadout for Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

In an October 7 video, the BR pro recommended players use the Spoiled Rotten blueprint.

While nerfs to the LMG since its dominance in the Modern Warfare era prevent it from being as reliable or quick-to-kill at long ranges, it remains a mid-range monster in spite of some slower handling stats.

That’s why it’s ideal for Rebirth Island and attachments are designed to improve damage and range.

If players struggle with recoil control, Booya recommended swapping the laser out for a foregrip but, in general, his go-to attachments are as follows:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8”

XRK Summit 26.8” Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Corp Combat Holo Sight Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Magazine: 60 Round Mags

Players will simply need a strong SMG to ensure they’re covered in the inevitable close-range gunfights Rebirth Island will bring.

Currently, your best bet is the Armaguerra 43, but players should know that it received a nerf in the October 6 Warzone patch.

If that’s put you off, try out the Vanguard MP-40. Either, though, will complement the Bruen build very nicely.