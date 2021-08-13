Dr Disrespect explains what Warzone needs to do to bring players back

Streaming star Dr Disrespect believes Warzone needs to make a handful of changes if it wants to win players over and bring them back.

For months, Warzone players have been threatening to walk away from the battle royale, citing the rise in cheaters as their biggest issue with the game.

Following the launch of Apex Legends Season 10, many have finally followed through on those threats, ditching Warzone for its rival. Though, there are plenty of players that still drop into Verdansk and Rebirth on a daily basis.

Dr Disrespect has constantly voiced his complaints about the CoD battle royale, and joined players in making the switch. Though, he says Warzone could win some fans back with a few simple tweaks.

Advertisement

Speaking during his August 9 stream, where he showed off his idea for a ‘vertical’ battle royale, the Doc said that Warzone has gotten into its current state due to three main issues: the map, lack of anti-cheat, and not addressing nagging issues like the gas mask animation.

“They did a fantastic job in creating something and having a lot of energy around it for the past year and a half. Obviously, outside of the anti-cheat stuff, it was a good run,” he said.

“I think where things are at now is a combination of a few things. First off, fatigue with the map. These little minute changes that happen with each season is just not enough. Or, maybe it was enough? But, I think we’re at the point where we’ve maxed that out. So, brand new map, shelve this one and get it out of the list.”

Advertisement

He continued: “Number two, obviously, the anti-cheat stuff. Third-party, they need to come in and they need to make a big investment, make that happen. And then number three, it’s the quality of life things, the smaller things that aren’t talked about enough that could really, greatly improve this game.”

Timestamp of 6:00

The Doc noted that those lingering issues have caused plenty of headaches for players, referring to the constant debate around the power of dead silence and stun grenades, as well as the annoying gas mask animation.

Read More: Underrated Warzone LMG might be better than all Assault Rifles

One of Doc’s suggestions to turn the tide might already be in the works as, on August 11, leakers claimed an anti-cheat is in the works and planned to come in the near future.

Advertisement

As for the rest, well, they could happen when the integration between Warzone and Vanguard happens later this year, but even then, that could bring its own problems. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.