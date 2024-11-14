Warzone players blast Black Ops 6 anti-cheat changes that will do “nothing”

Warzone players are unconvinced by the new changes being made to Ricochet anti-cheat in Black Ops 6 Season 1, with some saying they’ll do “nothing” to curb cheaters.

The cheating issue in Call of Duty has gotten worse over the last few years, especially when it comes to Warzone. In the halcyon days of Verdansk, you’d regularly come across players using wall hacks and God mode to get a leg up on the competition.

That increase in cheaters prompted many players to walk away, but for the devs to also implement an anti-cheat system. Ricochet has undergone plenty of changes since it was first launched and ban waves have swept across cheating accounts on a consistent basis.

With the start of Season 1 in Black Ops 6, Warzone will be integrated with the new game. The anti-cheat is also getting an upgrade, with increased detection of players using VPNs. You’ll also need 50 wins in multiplayer to get access to Ranked mode.

Some players, however, fear that the changes are going to do “nothing” to get rid of cheaters.

“Am I tripping or will this do next to nothing against 2boxing, nobody AFKs to tank stats?” one player asked. “Devs might be braindead on this one. The real “VPN abuse” isn’t ping related, and now they’re going to screw OCE players from ever getting into a ranked game, and probably screw people who play with friends overseas,” another said.

“This is a bunch of nothing. Meanwhile, wallers running wild in black ops as we speak,” another chimed in.

“We’re more worried about VPN’ing for SBMM reduction than blatant aimbotters. It’s cooked I fear,” streamer Ebatez tweeted, while another player added that this will “simply not work.”

It will take some time in Season 1 to see if the change is effective in rooting out cheaters. It won’t be something that changes as soon as the update is out.

