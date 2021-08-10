Dr Disrespect is making a “vertical battle royale” to challenge Warzone, Apex Legends

Dr Disrespect has talked about making a “vertical battle royale” for a long time now to challenge the likes of Warzone and Apex Legends, but it seems like it might finally be happening.

The Doc is an expert when it comes to battle royale games. Not only has he played everything from Apex Legends to Warzone, but he’s also lived up to his motto of violence, speed, and momentum on the battlefield.

But his talents run a little deeper than that. He’s interested in game design, too. He helped design a Rogue Company map and wants to team up with Riot Games to design one in Valorant, too. And he’s hellbent on the idea of building his own game to take on the big dogs.

In 2018, he shared details on an inventive battle royale game concept he had in mind. Now, all these years later, it seems like the project might actually be gaining traction after Dr Disrespect showed viewers a sneak peek.

In May 2021, fans spotted a folder named ‘GameIdea_1’ on display in the background of his stream. And on August 9, 2021, they built up the courage to ask him what was inside. He hesitated at first, saying, “I don’t want to tease. Maybe I’m looking at something. I’ll let you know when it’s time.”

But he eventually caved in and opened the folder, showing them what was inside. “This will be the last sneak peek,” he said before showing them some epic concept art from his game with the working title, ‘Vertical BR.’

The art shows two sectors within a massive building, including a machine room and a balcony atop some clouds.

It ties into what he said in the past about the game revolving around a fire that starts at the bottom of the building, and players fight each other as they try to ascend and escape using various exit points.

That’s all we know about Dr Disrespect’s potential new battle royale game so far. However, it’s an exciting concept that has the potential to challenge giants in the genre like Apex Legends and Warzone if it comes to fruition.

He insisted the folder’s concept art was the last “Vertical Battle Royale” sneak peek anyone will see, but fans already can’t wait to see more.

They’re hopeful Dr Disrespect will update them on its development status if it ends up happening, but do remember that could be a while away yet.