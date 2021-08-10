Underrated LMG in Warzone might be better than all Assault Rifles

Warzone’s MG 82 LMG might be better than every meta assault rifle in the battle royale as stats show it melts enemies with its ridiculous time to kill (TTK).

LMG’s have lived a bit of a charmed life in Warzone. At times, they’ve been the go-to weapons of choice and unbeatable, but there have been other periods where they’ve been pretty useless.

The light machine guns are just too immobile for some players to justify making the change, as they value speed over the damage output. However, that could change given how underrated the current crop truly is.

New stats showed that the FiNN might be the “most overpowered” weapon in the battle royale with the right set-up, but the MG 82 isn’t far off either.

Currently, the MG 82 sits at 42nd in the WZRanked list of most-used weapons. Players are simply staying away from it, seeing as it was nerfed recently.

However, as True Game Data shows, it is “massively slept on” at the minute, and boasts a better TTK than the FARA, Krig 6, and C58. According to the YouTuber, the LMG is better suited to Verdansk as it does feel “a little slow” for Rebirth, but it ultimately melts.

Out of the three big meta rifles, the MG 82 only falls behind the C58 in terms of TTK when it comes to solely headshots. Everything else and the LMG is ahead. While the reload speed is a slight issue, that can be helped by throwing on the Fast Mag attachment.

TrueGameData MG 82 Warzone loadout class

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 16.4 Task Force

16.4 Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Ammo: Fast Mag

One knock on the MG 82 is it’s recoil pattern. It can get a little out of hand, but it is perfectly vertical still, so you can master it pretty quickly.

It remains to be seen if it’ll actually take over the meta, but it goes to show that there are weapons out there that players pass up that are viable.