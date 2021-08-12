All weapon buffs & nerfs in Black Ops Cold War Season 5 update

The Black Ops Cold War Season 5 patch has arrived and we’ve got the complete rundown on all weapon buffs and nerfs featured in the latest update.

As with most seasonal updates, the latest Cold War patch brought with it a number of major balance tweaks. From Assault Rifle nerfs to SMG adjustments, there’s plenty for multiplayer fans to wrap their heads around.

While the spotlight may be on new Season 5 content like the return of Slums and the Among Us-style mode, changes under the hood will directly impact how Cold War plays moving forward.

To get you up to speed with the full Season 5 patch notes, here’s what you need to know about all the latest weapon changes in Cold War.

Assault Rifle changes in Cold War Season 5 update

Before we get to any specific AR changes in the Season 5 patch, it’s worth highlighting two broad changes that have been applied for all weapons in the category. The Agency Suppressor along with the regular Suppressor have both received slight buffs. When applied, these attachments will now have a small reduction to Bullet Velocity.

Moving into the particulars, six ARs in total have been tweaked in the Season 5 update. Most of the changes look to address recoil patterns and overall effectiveness at range.

The C58 is one example of a gun that has been completely “overhauled” with this patch. Not only does it have a brand new recoil system but it’s also more impactful from afar.

On the opposite side, the FFAR 1 may struggle from long range in Season 5. Various attachments are now less effective when firing from a great distance. Though this AR comes with better hip-fire accuracy and improved close-range damage as a new tradeoff.

The full list of AR changes in the Cold War Season 5 update is as follows:

Assault Rifles (All) Reduced Bullet Velocity penalty on Agency Suppressor attachment from -30% to -15%. Reduced Bullet Velocity penalty on Suppressor attachment from -15% to -8%.



XM4 Increased Reload Quickness from 2.6 sec to 2.5 sec. Increased Vertical Recoil Control bonus on Infantry Compensator from +12% to +15%. Reduced Horizontal Recoil Control penalty on Infantry Compensator from -8% to -5%. Increased Reload Quickness on Jungle-Style Mag from +20% to +30%. Removed ADS Time penalty from 40 Rnd Speed Mag. Reduced extra ammo of 40 Rnd Speed Mag from +10 to +5. Changed Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag attachment to 45 Rnd Fast Mag. Reduced ADS Time penalty on 45 Rnd Fast Mag from -25% to -12%. Replaced SAS Mag Clamp with unique “B-Ops Mini Clamp” attachment. This attachment increases Reload Quickness by 50%, improves ADS Time by 10%, and provides an additional starting magazine, but reduces magazine ammo from 30 to 25.



QBZ-83 Reduced vertical recoil by 10%.



FFAR 1 Now deals 30 damage out to 12.7 meters for higher damage at short range. Increased Hip Fire Accuracy by 14%. Reduced Sprint to Fire Time penalty on Tiger Team Spotlight from -10% to -5%. Reduced Aim Walking Movement Speed penalty on 21.2” Ranger Barrel from -20% to -5%. Reduced Effective Damage Range bonus on 19.5” Reinforced Heavy Barrel from +100% to +40%. Reduced Effective Damage Range bonus on 19.5” Task Force Barrel from +50% to +20%. Reduced Effective Damage Range bonus on 20.3” Takedown Barrel from +150% to +80%.



Groza Reduced vertical recoil by 15%. Reduced weapon movement when walking in ADS. Moved Iron Sights view farther away from the player camera. Increased Horizontal Recoil Control bonus on Spetsnaz Grip from +17% to +25%. Increased Vertical Recoil Control bonus on Spetsnaz Grip from +7% to +15%. Increased ADS Time bonus on Spetsnaz Field Grip from +15% to +30%. Reduced Flinch Resistance mitigation on Spetsnaz Field Grip from +80% to +70%. Increased Sprint to Fire Time bonus on KGB Pad from +30% to +50%. Reduced Hip Fire Accuracy penalty on KGB Pad from -30% to -20%.



FARA 83 Reduced initial recoil when firing the weapon. Moved Iron Sights view farther away from the player camera.



C58 Overhauled recoil system. Improved weapon visibility when initially firing. Increased Effective Damage Range from 25.4m to 30.48m. Reduced Effective Damage Range penalty on Suppressor attachment from -15% to -8%.



SMG changes in Cold War Season 5 update

Next up we have just two SMGs that changed in the Season 5 patch. Both the KSP 45 and the LC10 have received minor nerfs in Cold War.

The former has slightly reduced range and takes a little longer to fire while the latter also took a hit to its range with some added recoil as well.

These changes look to “raise the skill level required for success,” Treyarch explained in the Season 5 patch notes.

KSP 45 Reduced Effective Damage Range from 25.4m to 22.86m. Slowed burst fire delay from 0.066 to 0.083.



LC10 Reduced medium damage range from 50.8m to 45.72m. Increased recoil on the first and 12th bullets.



Pistol changes in Cold War Season 5 update

Last but not least is another broad change that applies to every Pistol in Cold War. Specifically, when dual-wielding these secondary weapons, players will notice a 5% reduction in regular movement speed and strafe speed.

That’s every weapon change featured in the Season 5 patch but there’s still plenty of fresh content to help shake things up. Be sure to brush up on all the new additions before jumping in.