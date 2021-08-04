Top Warzone streamers get more viewers on Twitch after Apex Legends switch

Many Warzone players are making the switch to competitor Apex Legends in their droves, and some of the top streamers are actually benefitting massively from it.

With the rampant hacking problem continuing to run riot in Warzone, many top streamers, as well as casual players, have made the switch, or are simply seeking alternatives to the Call of Duty battle royale.

Typically, when content creators change up their content so significantly, especially when transitioning to a different game, they seriously struggle to get off the ground.

Viewers usually drop as the streamers find themselves trying to appeal to both a new and an old audience on a medium they’ve got no history in. But for three Warzone streamers in particular, this isn’t the case at all.

NICKMERCS’ becomes biggest Apex Legends streamer?

NICKMERCS has become one of the biggest Apex streamers on Twitch since switching over. In fact, in the past three days at the time of writing (August 4), he is the number one streamer for hours watched, despite streaming less than half as much as second-place ImperialHal.

On August 3, the day of the Apex Legends Season 10 launch he peaked at little under 80,000 viewers, his highest viewership figure since early May. His average viewers are also up, meaning the transition has been far smoother than many could have imagined.

This growth extends to both his Apex teammates in Cloakzy and TimTheTatman, too.

Tim & Cloakzy seeing success in Apex Legends

Tim’s transition has been equally as smooth, with his viewership not dwindling at all after moving to Apex.

He peaked at around 66k on August 3, higher than any of his Warzone streams since mid-June.

Read More: Warzone cheat makers troll devs as hacker problem rages on

Cloakzy has also managed to maintain his viewership base since changing to Warzone, but his follower count has grown by 12k in the last seven days during his Apex streams.

For context, Nick only slightly beats that with 14k, and Tim has only grown by 7k during Apex streams in the same amount of time.

Top 10 Apex Legends streamers

As mentioned above, each of these streamers find themselves in the top 10 most viewed on Apex Legends in the last 7 days at the time of writing.

While in the last 3 days Nick tops the charts, across 7 days he’s only slightly behind ImperialHal, despite a considerably lower number of hours streamed.

Cloakzy and TimTheTatman clock in at 6th and 7th place respectively, in the table provided by SullyGnome.

Of course, this won’t be the case for other Warzone streamers. Some, don’t retain the same viewership, but the fact that the top names can easily transition without any loss is seriously impressive.

The big question now is: will it last?