Warzone and CoD 2021 anti-cheat in development, leaker claims

An anti-cheat system is reportedly in the works for CoD 2021 and Warzone, as the developers look to address the single biggest gripe among their player base.

Call of Duty titles have long been the focus for hackers and cheat makers, causing the state of both main series titles Black Ops Cold War, and its Warzone battle royale to deteriorate.

But Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson claims that a highly requested anti-cheat software will soon come to the game.

Warzone anti-cheat leaked

A new anti-cheat system for the next Call of Duty title has been in development for over a year. The same system will be implemented into Warzone. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 11, 2021

BOCW and Warzone’s player base and streamers have been waning, and it’ll be interesting to see if Activision can successfully ship out an anti-cheat before the launch of CoD Vanguard.