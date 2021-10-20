“Cursed” Warzone Halloween bug turns player into 3rd-person Doc Ock

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Halloween Haunting event has, quite fittingly, delivered the game’s creepiest bug ever. A new clip showed a player who glitched into a levitating, grotesque third-person version of Spiderman’s Doc Ock.

Warzone’s Haunting has brought two major cultural figures to Verdansk: Donnie Darko’s Frank the Rabbit and Scream’s Ghostface. But it seems to have referenced an infamous Spiderman villain, Dr. Otto Octavius, as well.

In a clip shared to Twitter, a streamer was hit with a serious surprise. They re-deployed in the Ghosts of Verdansk game mode, only to discover their player model had been transformed into an abomination.

The Haunting has already received backlash for nightmarish, distracting animations. But, while those are intended menaces, this new glitch appears fully unintentional — but, at the same time, scarier than the rest.

Warzone Halloween bug turns player into 3rd-person monstrosity

Is that worse than this 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lfNhV2UQoo — chizel3d (@chizel3d) October 20, 2021

As you can see in the clip, ‘chizel3d’ casually returned to the fray from above. But they never even touched the ground, as their character model morphed into a round, multi-limbed monster mid-air.

Like a confused version of a YouTube introduction, chizel was dumbfounded by the transformation: “What? Yo! What is going on?” And, in the replies, people were equally shocked — calling it “cursed” and “creepier than anything in the event so far.”

It’s hard to describe what this mutated character looks like. Ignoring the third-person view and levitation, the round figure’s downward-protruding arms feel a lot like Doc Ock’s octopus tentacles. And the mechanical-looking backpack feels Ock-esque, as well.

The creature is capable of picking up loot, as seen in the video. But, as far as using its weird limbs or shooting guns, it remains entirely unclear what it can or can’t do.

Regardless, one has to imagine this is a bug and not an intended Halloween Haunting feature. We’ll need to wait and find out more, though, as it has not appeared on either the event’s patch notes or Raven Software’s Trello board for known issues.