Black Ops 6 players urge devs to patch ‘terrible’ third-person emote trick

Black Ops 6 players want this third-person emote trick patched out of the game and say it “shouldn’t have existed” initially.

Black Ops 6 has taken the Call of Duty community and the wider games industry by storm since releasing on October 25, 2024.

Microsoft revealed that the new title had the biggest launch of the entire franchise and broke the record for the number of new Game Pass subscriptions in a single day.

With revamped movement, a return to round-based Zombies and much more, Black Ops 6 is quickly becoming a must-play for fans of the series.

Article continues after ad

However, this isn’t to say that the game isn’t without its flaws or issues. Its third-person feature has already become a topic of conversation. While CoD has always been an FPS, the franchise has slowly but surely introduced more third-person action.

In BO6, players can toggle this alternate perspective when diving into Zombies, and in Multiplayer, gamers can shift into the third person when triggering emotes. Regarding the latter, multiple instances have been recorded in which this has been exploited to get the jump on an enemy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Using emotes while in a Multiplayer match is always a dangerous move. When triggered, you’re locked into the animation and, therefore, risk getting killed without having the chance to defend yourself.

However, when third-person emotes are used at the opportune moment, they are a hack that allows players to see incoming enemies around corners that they otherwise would never see coming.

Across Reddit, Black Ops 6’s players have called on the devs to patch this feature, while others believe it is “embarrassing” that it made it into the game at all.

Article continues after ad

“Wow, this definitely shouldn’t exist,” wrote one Reddit user, while another added, “This is a great catch; 100% needs to be patched.”

Moreover, this is not the first time the Call of Duty community has called for the devs to remove this feature from one of their games. Even during the Black Ops 6 beta, players were raising concerns about the inclusion of third-person emotes.

Article continues after ad

As another Reddit user noted, “the fact that this was a problem in the Cold War… AND THEY BROUGHT IT BACK is hilarious.”

Article continues after ad

Time will tell if the developers patch this trick out of the game, but for the moment, it’s a crafty way to kill enemies without giving your position away.