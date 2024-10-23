Warzone update removes permanent Rebirth Island glitch from Resurgence

In recent months, many Warzone players have opted to use the “permanent Rebirth” glitch in Resurgence so they can only play Rebirth Island and ignore both Fortune’s Keep and Vondel. Now, it looks like that option is gone permanently.

The Call of Duty HQ app has caused division among much of the player base, but primarily due to the menu and UI, which many found to not be super intuitive and simply too confusing.

Finally, on October 21, a huge update went live in CoD in preparation for the launch of Black Ops 6, which included a complete change-up of the game menus – and it may have taken away this beloved feature permanently.

Before, you could have Rebirth Island duos or quads in your ‘Recently Played’ box with a little bit of trickery, meaning you would never have to touch the other maps. Alternatively, you could do the same if you really loved Fortune’s Keep or Vondel.

With the Black Ops 6 update to COD HQ though, the ‘Last Played’ box simply shows the last game you played, launching Warzone separately and taking you to the mode selection menu. Effectively, you can no longer go to the specific mode in Last Played.

Activision The new menus will take some getting used to.

It’s unclear whether this will change after the launch of Black Ops 6 and when Warzone is integrated and the glitch will return, but right now, it’s not looking great for players who want to avoid the other Resurgence maps.

Of course, the glitch may return somehow in the meantime, and we’ll be sure to update if and when it does.

What exactly Warzone looks like in Black Ops 6 though is still unclear. We know the new Resurgence map Area 99 will be coming, but not if it will be replacing Rebirth Island, Vondel, and Fortune’s Keep.

We also know that Verdansk will be returning at some point in Spring 2025, though again, what happens with Urzikstan and big maps in general until then is unknown.

