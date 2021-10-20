JGOD reveals fastest killing EM2 Warzone loadout for Season 6

Warzone content creator JGOD has unveiled his fastest killing EM2 loadout for Season 6, turning the Cold War AR into a reliable mid-range monster.

The EM2 continues to be a solid choice in Warzone for those that enjoy melting their foes close to mid-range firefights. In fact, this Cold War AR has managed to break into the top 10 best Warzone weapons, thanks to its fantastic damage potential.

While the EM2 may have fairly high recoil, the damage output from this class ensures your TTK is always incredibly fast. Whether you’re looking for a reliable rifle to use on Rebirth Island or just want to give this Assault Rifle a go, then JGOD’s best EM2 loadout should be a top pick for any Warzone player.

JGOD’s EM2 Warzone Loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 27.4″ Ranger

27.4″ Ranger Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: 40 Rnd

40 Rnd Optic: Axial Arms 3x

JGOD’s EM2 loadout is tailored around boosting the gun’s overall damage, making it an incredibly viable mid-range option in Warzone. First up, is the Agency Suppressor and 27.4″ Ranger barrel. Both these attachments enhance the gun’s range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and even suppress your shots.

While the added recoil control from the Agency Suppressor and Field Agent Grip does help to alleviate things, the EM2 will still climb up the screen during prolonged engagements. This isn’t a problem in close-range engagements, but remember to pull down on your mouse/analog stick when going for long-range kills.

The Axial Arms 3x optic will also help keep your shots on target at medium to longer ranges, while also making it easier to land those all-important headshot multipliers. Lastly, the 40 Rnd Magazine ensures you have the ammo to tear through enemy teams without having to constantly reload.

While the EM2 is more than capable of eliminating players in close-quarter scenarios, JGOD has opted for the OTs 9 as his secondary. This pint-sized gun is currently the best SMG in the game thanks to its fast rate of fire and high damage.