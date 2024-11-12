Bizarre Black Ops 6 glitch lets you carry 3 guns

Black Ops 6 players have uncovered an unusual glitch that is giving them Mule Kick in multiplayer so that they can equip three guns and bypass the dedicated melee.

It’s been a few weeks since Black Ops 6 launched to pretty unanimous praise. The brand new Call of Duty title has earned love from fans due to the new omnimovement system, as well as the most interesting campaign in quite some time.

While the multiplayer side of things has been enjoyable, there have been a few bumps in the road. The maps have been criticized as being the “worst ever” for spawn trapping, while others have seen bugs ruin their camo grinds and XP not being handed out after matches.

Article continues after ad

Those bugs are, obviously, annoying, but there are others popping up that don’t ruin your day. In fact, players have been blessed by a glitch that allows them to run three weapons in a game instead of carrying their dedicated melee.

Article continues after ad

Redditor MikeTheMuton showed that when you’re blessed with the error, you can keep using three guns during one game. However, there aren’t any steps to recreate the Mule Kick bug.

“I don’t know how or why… But I’ve somehow equipped an AK in the dedicated melee slot,” they said.

Article continues after ad

Some fans wanted to try and experiment with it themselves. “If you use overkill can you have 3 primaries,” one quizzed.

Others noted that the Gunsmith has been bugged since the November 4 update, and it’s been acting extremely weird. “Bro got mule kick before the zombie community,” said another player. “This happened to me but I had two fricken baseball bats,” another added.

It isn’t the only Gunsmith glitch that has been logged recently. Some players reported an inability to put sights on their guns. Hopefully, these will be addressed in Season 1.