Warzone just made visibility way worse with frustrating Season 6 weapon change

Warzone PC players have seemingly been nerfed again as they believe gun smoke has been made worse in Season 6, affecting their visibility yet again.

Over the past few years, Warzone players have had plenty to complain about when it comes to visibility. Cast your mind back to Verdansk and there was that period when the rays of the sun were blinding players.

In more recent times, players have been annoyed by shadows making their enemies invisible, as well as gun smoke flying up and getting in the way of their crosshairs when engaging in gun fights.

That gun smoke has been a constant headache and, at times, players have stated that it has got increasingly worse with additional bloom popping up. That especially affects mouse and keyboard players because they don’t have the aim assist needed to combat the smoke. Well, it happened again at the start of Season 6.

“Gun smoke is way worse after Season 6 update,” Redditor dinzzy complained, showing off a comparison image between the two.

“Rip MnK :(,” one annoyed player said. “Gun smoke shouldn’t even be a thing, couldn’t care less about the realism of the game,” another added.

“I thought I was the only one that couldn’t see shit when downing players. With the smoke from the guns and the smoke grenades being thrown everywhere, I feel like I’m playing vape warfare,” another chimed in.

Some fans noted that the issue is exacerbated by the darkness in the gulag and firing range. That has been the case for a while, however.

However, you can actually combat gun smoke with a select number of blueprints. These are typically of the Blackcell variety, which sort of makes things pay to win.

This isn’t the only probem popping up in Season 6 as the new Bracefire-HC Grip is “broken” by muting footsteps.