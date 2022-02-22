 CoD Vanguard February 22 update: MP-40 nerf, Killstreak bugfix, full patch notes - Dexerto
Call of Duty

CoD Vanguard February 22 update: MP-40 nerf, Killstreak bugfix, full patch notes

Published: 22/Feb/2022 18:43 Updated: 22/Feb/2022 18:44

by Alan Bernal
vanguard mp40
Sledgehammer Games

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Sledgehammer Games released a new Call of Duty Vanguard update on February 22 which aims to fix the Counter-Spy Plane bug as well as introduce a nerf to the popular MP-40 SMG.

The studio has been working to mend some of the biggest problems facing the latest CoD title. We’ve seen the community raise concerns with aspects of Vanguard like its battle pass and overpowered guns labeled as ‘pay-to-win.’

While Sledgehammer works to address those specific concerns, the devs are shipping a fair amount of changes in their latest patch update to quell other issues that have come up.

Get a complete look at the Vanguard February 22 update below with the full patch notes, courtesy of SHG.

Vanguard February 22 update patch notes

Multiplayer Update

Weapons

  • Bug Fixes
    • MP-40 (Submachine Gun)
      • Rune Blueprint will now fire Shadow Tracer Rounds as intended.
    • Welgun (Submachine Gun)
      • Addressed an issue which prevented weapon unlock progression in Multiplayer and Zombies.
    • Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (Sniper Rifle)
      • Fixed a bug that resulted in the Atomic (Completionist) camo from being equipped.
  • Balance Adjustments
    • MP-40 (Submachine Gun)
      • Decreased damage range.

Attachments

  • Bug Fixes
    • Proficiency (Sniper Rifles)
      • Addressed an issue that sometimes resulted in game disconnect while aiming down sights with the Quickscope Proficiency and the Hardscope Proficiency.

Killstreaks

  • Bug Fixes
    • Counter-Spy Plane (4 Killstreak)
      • No longer prevents the V-2 Rocket (25 Killstreak) from being used.
    • Mortar Strike (5 Killstreak)
      • Addressed a graphical issue which caused smoke and fire effects to populate more than once.
    • Bombing Run (7 Killstreak)
      • Server Snapshot Error should no longer occur when using Bombing Run
  • Balance Adjustments
    • Spy Plane (4 Killstreak)
      • Enters and exits the play space significantly faster, making it more vulnerable to being destroyed.
    • Counter-Spy Plane (4 Killstreak)
      • Enters and exits the play space significantly faster, making it more vulnerable to being destroyed.
    • Bombing Run (7 Killstreak)
      • Improvements to the flight path determination logic to further avoid damaging the player who called it in.
      • Decreased damage and damage radius of bombs.
    • Attack Dogs (10 Killstreak)
      • Added an audio cue to further communicate the position of a nearby Attack Dog.

Equipment

  • Bug Fixes
    • Incendiary Grenade
      • Addressed a graphical issue which caused smoke and fire effects to populate more than once.

Operators

  • Bug Fixes
    • Addressed a typo in Anna’s biography to reflect setting accuracy.

Challenges

  • Bug Fixes
    • Fixed a bug that prevented the Field Specialist challenge from progressing.
    • Addressed an issue which prevented “… kills while moving” challenges from progressing under certain circumstances.

Modes

  • Combat Pacing is now available for Hardcore modes in Quick Play.

Bundles

  • Bug Fixes
    • Motherland
      • The correct Calling Card “Food Ration” has been granted to players who purchased this Bundle.
    • Bayou Bruiser
      • The correct Padmavati Calling Card has been granted to players who purchased this Bundle.
