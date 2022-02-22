CoD Vanguard February 22 update: MP-40 nerf, Killstreak bugfix, full patch notes

Sledgehammer Games released a new Call of Duty Vanguard update on February 22 which aims to fix the Counter-Spy Plane bug as well as introduce a nerf to the popular MP-40 SMG.

The studio has been working to mend some of the biggest problems facing the latest CoD title. We’ve seen the community raise concerns with aspects of Vanguard like its battle pass and overpowered guns labeled as ‘pay-to-win.’

While Sledgehammer works to address those specific concerns, the devs are shipping a fair amount of changes in their latest patch update to quell other issues that have come up.

Get a complete look at the Vanguard February 22 update below with the full patch notes, courtesy of SHG.

Vanguard February 22 update patch notes

Multiplayer Update

Weapons

Bug Fixes MP-40 (Submachine Gun) Rune Blueprint will now fire Shadow Tracer Rounds as intended. Welgun (Submachine Gun) Addressed an issue which prevented weapon unlock progression in Multiplayer and Zombies. Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (Sniper Rifle) Fixed a bug that resulted in the Atomic (Completionist) camo from being equipped.

Balance Adjustments MP-40 (Submachine Gun) Decreased damage range.



Attachments

Bug Fixes Proficiency (Sniper Rifles) Addressed an issue that sometimes resulted in game disconnect while aiming down sights with the Quickscope Proficiency and the Hardscope Proficiency.



Killstreaks

Bug Fixes Counter-Spy Plane (4 Killstreak) No longer prevents the V-2 Rocket (25 Killstreak) from being used. Mortar Strike (5 Killstreak) Addressed a graphical issue which caused smoke and fire effects to populate more than once. Bombing Run (7 Killstreak) Server Snapshot Error should no longer occur when using Bombing Run

Balance Adjustments Spy Plane (4 Killstreak) Enters and exits the play space significantly faster, making it more vulnerable to being destroyed. Counter-Spy Plane (4 Killstreak) Enters and exits the play space significantly faster, making it more vulnerable to being destroyed. Bombing Run (7 Killstreak) Improvements to the flight path determination logic to further avoid damaging the player who called it in. Decreased damage and damage radius of bombs. Attack Dogs (10 Killstreak) Added an audio cue to further communicate the position of a nearby Attack Dog.



Equipment

Bug Fixes Incendiary Grenade Addressed a graphical issue which caused smoke and fire effects to populate more than once.



Operators



Bug Fixes Addressed a typo in Anna’s biography to reflect setting accuracy.



Challenges

Bug Fixes Fixed a bug that prevented the Field Specialist challenge from progressing. Addressed an issue which prevented “… kills while moving” challenges from progressing under certain circumstances.



Modes

Combat Pacing is now available for Hardcore modes in Quick Play.

Bundles