CoD TikToker gets MW2 lobby to sing Breaking Free from High School Musical

In a public Call of Duty lobby, a TikToker got fellow MW2 players to sing High School Musical’s classic Breaking Free song.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched late last month to incredible success. The title smashed records by becoming the most successful COD launch in history and the year’s highest-grossing entertainment release.

However, while players are flocking to the all-new experience, many have voiced concerns about weapon unlocks, attachments, bugs, and more.

But sometimes such troubles can fade away, even if just for a moment, with the magic of song. One TikToker learned as much in the most satisfying way possible.

Call of Duty players sing along to Breaking Free in MW2 lobby

In a public Modern Warfare 2 lobby, TikTok user ElenaClift broke into song at random, bringing a little High School Music to the multiplayer shooter.

At hearing the TikToker begin with Breaking Free’s opening line of “we’re soarin’,” at least three other lobby members joined in to help finish the lyrics.

A couple of the Call of Duty players were so into the impromptu Breaking Free rendition that they even belted out a few adlibs.

The TikToker shared a video of the occurrence on their page, asking followers if the lobby “pass[ed] the vibe check.” It certainly seems so.

This feel-good moment has most assuredly passed the vibe test based on replies to the TikTok video. Many users described the brief High School Musical sing-along in MW2 as “wholesome.”

Several others said they would’ve been thrilled to sing their heart out had something similar happened in their lobby. And it’s nice to know that toxicity hasn’t plagued every part of the Call of Duty community.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.