Clever Warzone 2 player reveals “secret” Gulag trick for easy wins

The Gulag is an essential part of Warzone 2 and this player’s clever trick could help players nab some easy wins and free redeploys.

Warzone 2’s version of the Gulag is far more complicated than its predecessor’s simple layout. The addition of two other people into the fight certainly complicates things, and a bigger space with more items available only adds to the chaos.

That’s why creators over on TikTok are getting sneaky and finding ways to simplify the process and get a leg up over the competition.

Easy Warzone 2 trick will help players win their Gulags

The tactic relies on going fast and getting a smoke down on the wooden platform in the front third of the arena as quickly as possible.

While the cover is up, run into it and jump up on the wooden stacks and then the beam that runs north-to-south towards the opposing side of the Gulag.

While it’s definitely an exposed position, the birdseye view makes it easy to get free damage off on the enemies before they’ve even processed where the shots could be coming from.

Sticking out the entire round up there might not be the best idea unless they’re genuinely clueless, but it’s a great way to steal information and weaken them up for the other player, who would ideally be hunting them down off of your callouts.

It also creates enough of a distraction that the other player could attempt to secure the Three-Plate Vest on the side of the map, giving your team two levels of advantage simultaneously.

It’s important to remember that Warzone 2’s movement options are limited, and you’re essentially standing out in the open when trying this, so if someone does spot you, it’s best to bail and reposition instead of risking the gunfight with no cover.