Classic Modern Warfare AR is a “cheat code” in Warzone with unique setup

If you’re hopping into Warzone before Warzone 2 drops, you might want to try out the M13 with a simple change to the usual loadout as it’s apparently a “cheat code.”

With Warzone 2 set to drop in the next couple of weeks, Warzone players are saying farewell to its predecessor by trying out plenty of wacky loadouts and gun setups.

The Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update made plenty of weapons from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War pretty viable again. Even though they might not have taken the top spots in the meta, they’re getting the job done as players rack up their final wins on Caldera, Fortune’s Keep, and Rebirth Island.

One Modern Warfare rifle that has always been somewhat viable is the M13. It’s got a solid TTK, minimal recoil, and can get the job done at different ranges. Though, it seems it can also be a “cheat code” with one simple tweak.

Best M13 loadout in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

That’s according to Warzone YouTuber TheKoreanSavage, who highlighted the assault rifle in his October 16 video, noting that he’s using it with the variable sniper scope.

The small tweak to the loadout may seem an unusual one, but it’s helped him break his personal kill record and looks to make the minimal recoil look even less notable – which is always handy.

“The M13 with a sniper scope! What in the world kind of cheat code is that?” he said. “This thing doesn’t move. I can’t explain it, you need to literally use it to understand what I’m talking about.”

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus Marksman

Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Magazine: 50-round mags

As noted, the M13 has always been around the meta in some way in Warzone, and that hasn’t changed this season.

If you’re not reusing it currently, you may as well give this setup a try before everyone moves on to Warzone 2 and you miss your chance for good.