Call of Duty players label MW2 a “dumpster fire” over ignored map exploit

A wall exploit on MW2’s Mercado Las Almas sent community members into a furious frenzy, with one player labeling the title a “dumpster fire” in its current state.
Modern Warfare 2 suffered from a rocky launch, dealing with bugs and server issues but most of those problems have since been cleaned up. Players thought they were in the clear, but another game-breaking bug emerged in Multiplayer.
It’ll be a familiar problem to anyone who played Fortune’s Keep in the original Warzone but it’s got players all riled up once again.
MW2 players slam “ban-worthy” reoccurring wall exploit
An MW2 player posted a video of two players earning easy kills from inside a wall on Mercardo Las Almas.
Activision introduced a new reporting system for Modern Warfare 2, which allows players to give an in-depth report of cheating or offensive acts.
One player responded, “You would think for a game with such small maps something like this would be pretty much easy to nail down and not happen.”
A second community member added, “COD Vanguard had places on almost every map where you could get into walls or under the map, it was brutal. Took them a long time before getting around to fixing them.”
Users are fed up and want change, as a third person claimed, “it’s very annoying when people do this. It happens every so often. Luckily I mostly play Ground War and just go to another point on the map. hope they will fix this soon.”
We will provide an update if the developers issue a response to the wall exploit. Keep an eye on the MW2 Trello Board for an inside scoop on all known issues within the game.