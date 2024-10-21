Black Ops 6 & Warzone reportedly confirm Season 1 start date

Activision reportedly confirmed the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 1 start date as part of a Little Caesars promotional campaign.

Warzone officially integrates with Black Ops 6 when Season 1 starts. The battle royale is set to recieve a wide range of quality-of-life changes and a brand-new map, Area 99.

In addition, all MW2, MW3, and Black Ops 6 weapons will be available in Warzone, and players will still have all of their previously purchased Operator skins. Al Mazrah will remain the primary battle royale map, but we don’t know which Resurgence maps will be in the rotation besides Area 99.

That just left the Season 1 release date to figure out. Based on previous start dates, fans suspected they would have to wait about a month or longer, but it’s reportedly coming sooner than that.

CharlieIntel reported that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 1 is reportedly set to start November 14, 2024.

Activision

An email for a Little Caesars promotional event confirmed the start date. Participating in the event has the chance to unlock 15 minutes of double XP that will be delivered to Activision accounts on Oct. 25. Players also have a chance to get Battle Pass that is rewarded on Nov. 14 when Season 1 reportedly starts.

Knowing the Season 1 start date also gives us a better idea of when Black Ops 6 Ranked Play is coming. Activision previously confirmed that the game mode would get added to BO6 early during Season 1.

Meanwhile, Raven Software are planning to launch Ranked Play battle royale before the end of the year but did not commit to an official date.

Activision has not tipped its hand in what other content players can expect for the first seasonal update. Before looking too far ahead, check out our guides on what weapons and maps to expect at launch.