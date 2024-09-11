Will MW3 and Warzone operator skins carry over to Black Ops 6?

For fans who want to carry over their favorite operator skins from Modern Warfare 3 to Black Ops 6, Activision has bad news to share.

Modern Warfare 3 introduced ‘Carry Forward,’ which transferred every weapon and operator skin from Modern Warfare 2. On paper, having a large selection of different weapons and attachments to choose from should have provided more variety.

However, players argued that multiplayer and Warzone got bogged down by an overabundance of “trash” guns that nobody used. Balancing over 115 options is a difficult task, but JGOD argued that the balancing updates didn’t do a good enough job.

Multiplayer fans don’t have to worry about this problem in Black Ops 6, as weapons no longer carry over. In saying that, guns from all three titles will be available in Warzone. As for operator skins, players want to know if their cosmetic purchases from the last two years will carry over.

Do MW3 and MW3 operator skins carry forward to Black Ops 6?

Treyarch

Activision confirmed that MW2 and MW3 operator skins won’t carry forward to Black Ops 6 multiplayer. However, all operator skins will be available in Warzone at the start of Season 1.

The lone exception to this is the Black Ops 6 Vault Edition Woods Operator Pack preorder benefit. It is currently available in Modern Warfare III and will carry forward to BO6.

In defense of the decision, Activision argued, “We want to make sure that everybody starts fresh, together, as we move into an all-new experience with the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.”

Players questioned why they would purchase any new skins from the upcoming season if they don’t carry over to multiplayer. MW3 Season 6 starts on Sept. 14, and BO6 launches on Oct. 25. For example, there are Walking Dead, Smile, and Michael Myers operator skins that multiplayer fans will only get to wear for a month.