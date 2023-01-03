Bizarre Warzone 2 DMZ glitch traps players in downed state after being revived

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2 players enjoying the new DMZ mode are being hit by a strange glitch that leaves them stuck in a downed position even after being revived by a teammate.

DMZ has been welcomed by the community as a change of pace to the regular Warzone 2 battle royale formula. Heavily inspired by Escape From Tarkov, DMZ tasks squads of players with hunting for loot around Al Mazrah, battling AI and real players, before extracting safely.

Despite the generally positive response, players have raised a few issues that they’d like to see resolved later down the line, including a change to the overpowered bots found across the map.

Article continues after ad

Now, Warzone 2 fans have stumbled across a hilarious but frustrating glitch that’s ruining DMZ matches by leaving them stuck on the ground after being revived.

Reddit user ‘Battlemike’ shared a clip of the bug in action to the Warzone 2 subreddit after he ran into the issue with the rest of his squad.

After reviving one of his fallen teammates, rather than standing straight back up and rejoining the action, they continued to lay lifelessly on the ground. What made the glitch even stranger, however, was that they were still able to glide around while in the downed state.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While undoubtedly funny to look at, the affected player was clearly confused as to what was happening, and even found themselves unable to fit through doors because of the bug.

Article continues after ad

“Ain’t this a b*tch, what the f*ck is this sh*t?” the knocked player asked as they slid around the floor. “Listen, I can’t even leave the f*cking room.”

Luckily, after multiple attempts from both teammates to try and pick up their friend, as well as plenty of shots and grenades, they finally stood back up properly and were back in the game. It’s unclear if they did something different that counteracted the bug or simply repeated the usual revive process over and over again.

Even though the squad clearly saw the funny side, if an enemy team had stumbled across them while the glitch was in play, they would have been a man short in the fight and possibly eliminated.

Article continues after ad

It remains to be seen if this is an isolated incident or the start of a recurring problem that needs to be addressed in the upcoming Season 2 update.