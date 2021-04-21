Slide cancelling nerfed in Black Ops Cold War Season 3 update - Dexerto

Treyarch has nerfed slide canceling in Black Ops Cold War as part of the Season 3 update, all but disabling the popular movement mechanic.

For the past few Call of Duty titles, slide canceling has been a major feature for those looking to gain an edge in combat. With a quick input, your slide animation could be canceled ahead of time, allowing you to continue moving faster than usual.

What first came about in Black Ops 4 soon made its way to Modern Warfare and eventually Black Ops Cold War as well. After more than five months on the market, however, Treyarch has made the decision to finally nerf it once and for all.

Advertisement

After installing the first part of the major Season 3 update, players quickly noticed that slice canceling was no longer possible.

🚨 Slide cancelling nerfed in Black Ops Cold War! Looks like you can't slide cancel anymore after tonight's update… (via @Attach) pic.twitter.com/Jovtu58ztS — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 21, 2021

Rather than canceling the animation and continuing with full movement speed, players now return to a standing position much slower than before.

From rushing out of spawn to pushing around corners, movement in Black Ops Cold War will be noticeably different without slide canceling in place. Moreover, aiming down sights out of a sprint will now take slightly longer as well.

After years of it being one of the more prolific movement mechanics, the change came bundled in alongside a litany of other balance adjustments in the Season 3 patch.

Advertisement

Slide canceling has long been a tactic used at the highest level of play. Without this feature to fall back on, it could offset many of the top Call of Duty League pros.

Pro players will have just one full day of practice before Stage 3 gets underway. Therefore, the first set of CDL matchups with the new patch are sure to be intriguing. Keep on top of all the action right here with our London Home Series overview.

In the meantime, here’s where you can keep on top of every major change in the Season 3 update for Black Ops Cold War.