Octane reveals CDL “sleeper” XM4 Black Ops Cold War loadout

Following recent nerfs to the Krig 6 and the AK-47, new Assault Rifles have been tested at the pro-level in Black Ops Cold War and Sam ‘Octane’ Larew has revealed his optimal loadout.
Since the release of Black Ops Cold War, afew ARs immediately shot to the top of the pack. Both the Krig 6 and the AK-47 were early frontrunners as a meta was established in professional scrims and public lobbies.
The huge Season One update on December 16 scaled these two popular rifles back, however. Now, “every single AR is being tested at the pro level,” Octane outlined in a December 18 video.
With six weapons to test, every gun is getting its moment in the spotlight. Though there’s one that could be the next meta weapon, according to the Seattle Surge pro: “the XM4 is the sleeper.”
The XM4 may be the first AR unlocked in Black Ops Cold War but it certainly packs a punch.
Though the “XM4 wasn’t bad, it just wasn’t as good” at that point in time. “Now that there’s been some changes, the M4 is starting to creep up.”
It boasts a well-balanced rate of fire with decent accuracy and stopping power to boot. It’s not the type of AR to excel in any one area, but it’s a well-rounded option that can go toe to toe against the best in its class, according to Octane.
The XM4 has already seen play in pro-level practice as anew meta emerges.
To start things off, the weapon is so easy to control, Octane doesn’t even equip a muzzle. “I think with this setup, the recoil is 100% fine.” Moreover, there’s no need for a faster reload with a certain magazine, or even a need to improve hip fire accuracy.
What should be prioritized in the Barrel. There are two viable options here that can be interchanged. Octane runs with 13.7 Extended for its bullet velocity, though you “can use the 13.7 Takedown” as well.
“Even though it’s the XM4, at distance, it doesn’t feel that great.” Using these attachments will help keep you in the fight at a longer range.
Octane’s XM4 loadout in Black Ops Cold War
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Muzzle: –
Barrel: 13.7 Extended / 13.7 Takedown
Body: –
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: –
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Raider Pad
For the final few attachments, these should come as no surprise. The Field Agent Grip, Airborne Elastic Wrap, and Raider Pad are all “staples” for an AR, Octane explained. The pros heavily outweigh the cons, so these should be instantly picked for any new AR loadout.
“I do believe the XM4 will be used,” he added. “Every pro team has been trying it out.” So if you’re looking for a unique AR setup in Black Ops Cold War, look no further than the starting weapon. With these attachments, you could be on your way to pro-level gameplay in no time.
While it won’t be viable in pro play, here’s our optimal Gunfighter XM4 loadout to get the most out of the weapon.
December 21, 2020 is set to be the start of a brand-new season for Call of Duty: Mobile titled Winter War, which will add a new Nuketown variant for the game, as well as some major changes to the game’s battle royale map. Here’s what you need to know.
CoD Mobile is constantly proving every season that it is easily the most updated Call of Duty title, consistently delivering a ton of content for new players. Now, on December 21, the game is once again about to get a new season, topically dubbed Winter War.
The new season makes a variety of content available to players, including some new weapons, attachments, scorestreaks, a new vehicle, and more. Of course, players will also be able to get their hands on a new Battle Pass, as well. Here’s the breakdown of the patch notes for the Winter War update.
Winter War is set to bring an updated section to the battle royale map.
Biggest changes with the Winter War update
Easily the biggest addition with the update is the new map Nuketown Russia. The map, which seems to be a carbon copy of Nuketown from Black Ops 4, keeps with the winter-theme by bringing a snow-filled version of the POI we all know and love.
In addition, players will also have access to the new game mode Grind, which is similar to Kill Confirmed, except for the fact that players have to bring dog tags back to an objective in order to secure points.
While the mode was available in public matches as far back as Ghosts, it only became available in a public playlist form with Modern Warfare (2019), so its return here is noteworthy.
Nuketown Russia is set to come to the game, which is just Black Ops 4’s version of the map.
On the new weapons front, there’s two brand-new ones that are coming this season: the Peacekeeper MK2 and the QXR. The former is, of course, from Black Ops 3, while the latter seems to be a rename of the MP7 from Modern Warfare (2019).
The Peacekeeper MK2 can be earned for free in the game’s battle pass, while the QXR is only obtainable through challenges that will be available to the player. Currently, we have yet to see what these challenges are.
New epic soldiers: Ghost – Dark Vision, Golem – Siberia, Adler – Mountain Drab, Park – Safehouse
New legendary Calling Card: Loose Ends
New Free Battle Pass Rewards:
New base weapon: Peacekeeper MK2, a fully automatic assault rifle with superior handling and high rate of fire. It has unimaginable flexibilities and can be adapted to various scenarios with the help of the Gunsmith system.
New Scorestreak: EMP Systems. Disable the enemy’s electronic equipment and cripple their defenses. Affected enemies cannot use lethal or tactical weapons, operator skills, or Scorestreaks.
New Events Rewards:
New challenges and missions with new rewards:
New base weapon QXR: An excellent personal defense weapon. It’s reliable, stable, and includes an exclusive enhanced Perk that can alter the fire for different combat style adaptations.
New Ranked Series
Ranked Series 8: Avalanche will take place from 12.17.2020 until 02.9.2021.
New Ranked mode rewards:
New epic Blueprint: Fennec – Midnight
New epic Operator: Reznov – Winterwood
MULTIPLAYER
New Featured Game Modes!
Grind: Classic Call of Duty game mode.
Players collect dog tags and bring them to the objective to score points. Feel the Grind with the return to this strategic and exciting mode!
Available on Nuketown, Crash, Standoff, Crossfire, Firing Range, Raid, Summit, Scrapyard, Rust, Hackney Yard, and Nuketown Russia maps
ookie Confirmed: 10 vs 10 Kill Confirmed special Holiday mode!
Join the battle and collect more gingerbread man!
Available on Crossfire, Firing Range, Takeoff, Meltdown, Rust, Tunisia, Shipment, Terminal, and Hackney Yard.
New Map
Nuketown Russia: Brand new Nuketown map.
Visit Nuketown with a frigid twist.
Available for Frontline, Team Death Match, Domination, Hard Point, Kill Confirmed, Grind, and more.
Holiday Raid: Holiday Raid is back! Come and join the fun!
Available for Team Death Match, Search & Destroy, Domination, Hard Point, Kill Confirmed, and more.
New Weapon Attachments
BK57 – Elite Foregrip: A high control performance grip with manageable recoil.
Razorback – Rapid Fire Perk: A Perk that significantly increases fire rate.
New Default Look System
Don’t like how your weapon looks when you change an attachment? The new Default Look system allows the weapons to sport its original appearance, no matter the optimization.
BATTLE ROYALE
New Vehicle
Snowboard: An exciting new vehicle! Traverse the Battle Royale map like you’re on holiday. The Snowboard is equipped with accelerating device for use not only at the slopes, but on any ground surfaces. Use it by pressing the shortcut button or from the backpack.
Map Update
Ski Town has been upgraded with four new ski lifts and runs: Ski Town is now a full-fledged ski resort! You can reach the town by ski lifts located in Outpost, Nuclear Plant, Dormitory and Heat. Ski runs go to Frigid Wetland, Sanitarium, Nuclear Plant, Overgrown, Dormitory and Heat.
New Mods
Reloader Mods: When equipped, this mod will automatically reload your other weapon in the backpack.
IMPROVEMENTS & OPTIMIZATIONS
Multiplayer
Significantly increased ammo amount of Death Machine so fire rate will gradually increase.
Significantly increased ammo amount of Equalizer.
Decreased Annihilator bullet tracking range.
Decreased Ballistic Shield’s pistol ammo amount.
Slightly decreased Fennec accuracy when walking and jumping.
Slightly decreased Fennec – MIP Light Barrel (Short) and Fennec – No Stock movement speed advantage.