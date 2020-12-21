Octane reveals CDL “sleeper” XM4 Black Ops Cold War loadout

Following recent nerfs to the Krig 6 and the AK-47, new Assault Rifles have been tested at the pro-level in Black Ops Cold War and Sam ‘Octane’ Larew has revealed his optimal loadout.

Since the release of Black Ops Cold War, afew ARs immediately shot to the top of the pack. Both the Krig 6 and the AK-47 were early frontrunners as a meta was established in professional scrims and public lobbies.

The huge Season One update on December 16 scaled these two popular rifles back, however. Now, “every single AR is being tested at the pro level,” Octane outlined in a December 18 video.

With six weapons to test, every gun is getting its moment in the spotlight. Though there’s one that could be the next meta weapon, according to the Seattle Surge pro: “the XM4 is the sleeper.”

The very first AR unlocked in Treyarch’s new release packs quite a punch. It was always a strong option, though other weapons simply outclassed it early into the game. “The Krig and the AK were so heavily outclassing every other AR,” Octane said

Though the “XM4 wasn’t bad, it just wasn’t as good” at that point in time. “Now that there’s been some changes, the M4 is starting to creep up.”

It boasts a well-balanced rate of fire with decent accuracy and stopping power to boot. It’s not the type of AR to excel in any one area, but it’s a well-rounded option that can go toe to toe against the best in its class, according to Octane.

To start things off, the weapon is so easy to control, Octane doesn’t even equip a muzzle. “I think with this setup, the recoil is 100% fine.” Moreover, there’s no need for a faster reload with a certain magazine, or even a need to improve hip fire accuracy.

What should be prioritized in the Barrel. There are two viable options here that can be interchanged. Octane runs with 13.7 Extended for its bullet velocity, though you “can use the 13.7 Takedown” as well.

“Even though it’s the XM4, at distance, it doesn’t feel that great.” Using these attachments will help keep you in the fight at a longer range.

Octane’s XM4 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: –

Barrel: 13.7 Extended / 13.7 Takedown

Body: –

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: –

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Pad

For the final few attachments, these should come as no surprise. The Field Agent Grip, Airborne Elastic Wrap, and Raider Pad are all “staples” for an AR, Octane explained. The pros heavily outweigh the cons, so these should be instantly picked for any new AR loadout.

“I do believe the XM4 will be used,” he added. “Every pro team has been trying it out.” So if you’re looking for a unique AR setup in Black Ops Cold War, look no further than the starting weapon. With these attachments, you could be on your way to pro-level gameplay in no time.

While it won’t be viable in pro play, here’s our optimal Gunfighter XM4 loadout to get the most out of the weapon.