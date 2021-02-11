Logo
Best Krig 6 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 11/Feb/2021 15:07

by James Busby
KRIG 6 AR
Activision / Treyarch

The Krig 6 is the perfect weapon for any player looking for an assault rifle with incredible accuracy and minimal recoil that’s great at taking down players at range. Here are the exact steps you need to take to create the best Krig 6 loadout in Black Ops Cold War.

This deadly assault rifle delivers excellent precision and deals great damage across all ranges, making it one of the most viable assault rifles in Cold War. This full-auto AR boasts excellent weapon control and quick reloads, while its methodical fire rate helps minimize recoil and keeps your shots accurate. 

It may not deal as much damage as the game’s AK-74, but its excellent accuracy more than makes up for that. The Krig 6’s minimal recoil also allows it to excel across Black Ops Cold War’s larger-scale maps and modes.

In order to help you get the most out of the Krig 6, we’ve put together a loadout that you can use to crush the competition.

Best Krig 6 loadout

KRIG 6
Activision / Treyarch
The Krig 6 barely has any recoil when kitted out with these attachments.

Here’s exactly what attachments, perks, and equipment you’ll need to equip to create this deadly Kirg 6 loadout.

Attachments:

  • Quickdot LED
  • Infantry Compensator 
  • 19.7” Ranger
  • SOF Target Designator
  • Field Agent Foregrip
  • 40 RND
  • Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Raider Stock 

Perk:

  1. Flak Jacket
  2. Scavenger
  3. Ghost

Equipment:

  • Lethal: Grenade
  • Tactical: Stimshot
  • Field Upgrade: Field Mic

By picking the Gunfighter wildcard, you can equip a total of eight attachments which gives you a great deal of flexibility when it comes to building the perfect loadout. The Quickdot LED provides the Krig 6 with a clean sight that doesn’t clutter the screen, allowing you to easily spot enemies at a distance. 

Combine this with the 60% reveal distance from the SOF Target Designator and you’ll be able to snap onto the most well-hidden foes. After all, visibility remains a big problem in Black Ops Cold War, so having any attachments that help improve this is huge. 

Next up is the Infantry Compensator and Field Agent Foregrip which diminish horizontal recoil by 20%, this makes the Krig 6 incredibly accurate. In fact, the recoil on this setup is so minimal that it effectively allows you to beam opponents across all distances. 

Bullet Velocity is also incredibly important in Black Ops Cold War and it is often the reason why the hit detection of certain weapons can feel a little off. After all, being able to quickly drop your foe before they can even react is always going to be beneficial, so the 19.7” Ranger is a must. 

KRIG 6 Combat Record stats
Activision / Treyarch
The Krig 6 is steadily climbing up the popularity rankings.

Another top pick is the Airborne Elastic Wrap. This incredible attachment increases the Krig 6’s aim down sight time, gives you 90% Flinch Resistance, and allows you to aim while going prone. ADS speed is just as important in Black Ops Cold War as it was in Modern Warfare, particularly for any AR loadouts that want to be competitive against the game’s SMGs. 

Meanwhile, the added 90% Flinch Resistance also keeps your shots accurate even when you take damage. This will often enable you to counter your attackers with high precision shots. The Raider Stock also increases the AR’s Sprint to Fire time and Aim Walking Speed, giving you a great reactionary playstyle that can quickly melt foes in close-quarter firefights. 

While the 50 RND mag attachment offers a great deal of firepower, its reduction in ADS time makes it less optimal for standard multiplayer. As a result, the 40 RND variant has been used instead. The Krig 6 is capable of melting through multiple foes in a few bullets, so the 40 RND mag is more than enough. 

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.

LA Thieves CDL 2021 preview: Pushing to escape OpTic’s shadow

Published: 11/Feb/2021 14:02 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 14:08

by Brad Norton
LA Thieves
Los Angeles Thieves

For the Los Angeles Thieves, their first year in the Call of Duty League is all about stealing the spotlight and proving themselves as an elite contender. But will this squad that largely struggled in 2020 actually be able to exceed expectations?

As the new kids on the block, Nadeshot’s reentry into the world of competitive CoD comes with high expectations. No one quite put the scene on the map like the former captain of OpTic Gaming but this time, his success relies upon a completely new team.

Throughout 2019, 100 Thieves put together one of the strongest lineups, taking out back to back event wins and a second-place finish at Champs. After a year on the sidelines, the organization is back and hoping to replicate that success in the CDL.

With two of their original players back again and some familiar faces joining them, the Thieves could burst onto the scene as a top contender. But if the newly formed lineup can’t gel early on, it could be an uphill struggle all year for the fresh squad.

LA Thieves CDL 2021 roster

Player Previous Team
Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat OpTic Gaming LA
Donovan ‘Temp’ Laroda New York Subliners
Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams OpTic Gaming LA
Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly OpTic Gaming LA
Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan OpTic Gaming LA

Wiping the slate clean with the LA Thieves

OpTic Gaming LA on stage
Call of Duty League
Three members from the 2020 OGLA roster have a chance at redemption with the LA Thieves.

While the focus is on the new brand entering the league, 2021 means more than that to the players involved. SlasheR, Kenny, and TJHaLy are all coming off a lackluster year under the now-defunct OpTic Gaming Los Angeles banners. Aligning with the LA Thieves is their chance to right their wrongs and remind everyone of their talent.

Their highest placement throughout the year was a top-two finish in Week 7. Though a majority of their appearances left them at the very bottom of the standings in 2020. Internal issues, role swaps, roster shuffles, and everything in between contributed to this messy year.

Now, these players are able to start from scratch with everything they need. It’s a brand new title, they have a supportive organization backing them, and they have Temp by their side to help steer things in the right direction.

On paper, this team should be a clearcut recipe for success. These players should be able to prove that 2020 was an outlier. 

History of individual success

Slasher raising a trophy
Activision
SlasheR is a former world champion.

Kenny was the breakout star of 2018. He emerged as the hottest prospect under Team Kaliber, winning multiple events against all expectations. SlasheR is a veteran of the scene, having competed at the very highest levels for as long as anyone. He knows what it takes to help guide a championship-tier team, having secured his first ring in 2016.

TJHaLy had an incredible stretch from WWII through to Black Ops 4. Throughout these two titles alone he secured four major event wins and had impressive showings at almost every other event with Rise Nation and OpTic Gaming.

Meanwhile, Temp made a name for himself in Advanced Warfare as one of the hottest up and comers. While his sole event win came recently in Week 11 of the inaugural CDL season, he’s been a force for a number of years now.

Individually, the promise of this stacked lineup is there. It’s just a matter of getting everyone onto the same page and realizing that full potential.

Will they able to steal the show in 2021?

While three of the four players are familiar with one another, the team still needs to click in an entirely new title. Their first showcase in the Kickoff Classic against OpTic Chicago didn’t exactly highlight their strengths.

“Losing to OpTic is pretty much the worst thing that could happen,” Nadeshot said in a February 10 video. A complete shutout saw the Thieves fumbling in their first official series together. “We forgot what we needed to be doing,” Kenny explained. They were slow on rotations in Hardpoint, unable to get anything going in Control, and they were simply outstruck in the SnD.

But this first showing doesn’t “tell the whole story,” according to Nadeshot. Similar to the likes of Atlanta FaZe who also lost their Kickoff game, it’s proven to be a great wake up call for the squad.

If they can turn things around from this point forward and come out firing on all cylinders, LA Thieves “should be the best team in the game,” according to TJHaLy.

We won’t have to wait long to see them in their first proper match for 2021 either. The LA Thieves are kicking off the new season on February 11 with a showdown against the Minnesota ROKKR.