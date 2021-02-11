Best Krig 6 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The Krig 6 is the perfect weapon for any player looking for an assault rifle with incredible accuracy and minimal recoil that’s great at taking down players at range. Here are the exact steps you need to take to create the best Krig 6 loadout in Black Ops Cold War.

This deadly assault rifle delivers excellent precision and deals great damage across all ranges, making it one of the most viable assault rifles in Cold War. This full-auto AR boasts excellent weapon control and quick reloads, while its methodical fire rate helps minimize recoil and keeps your shots accurate.

It may not deal as much damage as the game’s AK-74, but its excellent accuracy more than makes up for that. The Krig 6’s minimal recoil also allows it to excel across Black Ops Cold War’s larger-scale maps and modes.

In order to help you get the most out of the Krig 6, we’ve put together a loadout that you can use to crush the competition.

Best Krig 6 loadout

Here’s exactly what attachments, perks, and equipment you’ll need to equip to create this deadly Kirg 6 loadout.

Attachments:

Quickdot LED

Infantry Compensator

19.7” Ranger

SOF Target Designator

Field Agent Foregrip

40 RND

Airborne Elastic Wrap

Raider Stock

Perk:

Flak Jacket Scavenger Ghost

Equipment:

Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical: Stimshot

Stimshot Field Upgrade: Field Mic

By picking the Gunfighter wildcard, you can equip a total of eight attachments which gives you a great deal of flexibility when it comes to building the perfect loadout. The Quickdot LED provides the Krig 6 with a clean sight that doesn’t clutter the screen, allowing you to easily spot enemies at a distance.

Combine this with the 60% reveal distance from the SOF Target Designator and you’ll be able to snap onto the most well-hidden foes. After all, visibility remains a big problem in Black Ops Cold War, so having any attachments that help improve this is huge.

Next up is the Infantry Compensator and Field Agent Foregrip which diminish horizontal recoil by 20%, this makes the Krig 6 incredibly accurate. In fact, the recoil on this setup is so minimal that it effectively allows you to beam opponents across all distances.

Bullet Velocity is also incredibly important in Black Ops Cold War and it is often the reason why the hit detection of certain weapons can feel a little off. After all, being able to quickly drop your foe before they can even react is always going to be beneficial, so the 19.7” Ranger is a must.

Another top pick is the Airborne Elastic Wrap. This incredible attachment increases the Krig 6’s aim down sight time, gives you 90% Flinch Resistance, and allows you to aim while going prone. ADS speed is just as important in Black Ops Cold War as it was in Modern Warfare, particularly for any AR loadouts that want to be competitive against the game’s SMGs.

Meanwhile, the added 90% Flinch Resistance also keeps your shots accurate even when you take damage. This will often enable you to counter your attackers with high precision shots. The Raider Stock also increases the AR’s Sprint to Fire time and Aim Walking Speed, giving you a great reactionary playstyle that can quickly melt foes in close-quarter firefights.

While the 50 RND mag attachment offers a great deal of firepower, its reduction in ADS time makes it less optimal for standard multiplayer. As a result, the 40 RND variant has been used instead. The Krig 6 is capable of melting through multiple foes in a few bullets, so the 40 RND mag is more than enough.

