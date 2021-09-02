Aydan unveils best EM2 Warzone loadout to dominate close-range fights

The EM2 assault rifle made its debut in Season 5 and Warzone pro Aydan has been demonstrating just how lethal it truly is.

Warzone Season 5 saw the introduction of the EM2 assault rifle and a new SMG called the Tec-9. Since then, players have been experimenting with both weapons in order to come up with the most OP loadouts. While the EM2 may not be as strong as the top AR picks, it is still capable of dishing out some truly terrifying damage.

This is especially true if you equip it with the best attachments. Recently, Aydan showcased just how competent the EM2 can be. Not only did he secure a whopping 54 kills using this loadout, but he also believes the EM2 is one of the best secondary weapons in the game.

Advertisement

Whether you’re looking to switch up your loadout or just looking for that next meta pick, then Aydan’s EM2 loadout is a great choice.

Aydan’s EM2 Warzone loadout

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Optic: Microflex LED

Stock: Raider Stock

Ammunition: 40 Rnd

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Unlike our own EM2 loadout that focuses on maximizing the AR’s accuracy and range, Aydan’s is purely based on close-quarters firefights. To ensure the gun is as quick as possible, the Warzone pro has attached the Serpent Wrap.

This attachment speeds up the gun’s ADS speed, which enables you to quickly zap onto players’ heads in an instant. Meanwhile, the added movement/sprint to fire speed from both the Tiger Team Spotlight and Raider Stock also helps with rushing down your foes.

Advertisement

Timestamp of 1:15

The EM2 may not be the fastest firing AR in the game, but it makes up for this with its incredible close-quarters damage. To make the most of this gun’s damage potential, Aydan has opted for the Microflex LED to better track enemy combatants. Having a clean optic that doesn’t obstruct your view is incredibly important, particularly in close-range skirmishes.

Lastly, the 40 Rnd magazine will give you enough ammo to gun for those all-important double kills, allowing you to take down multiple opponents in one go.

If you use Aydan’s EM2 loadout as deadly secondary, you’ll be destroying players across Veerdansk in no time. Make sure you check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest Warzone news and updates.