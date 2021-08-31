Everything coming in Warzone & Cold War Season 5 Reloaded: release date, weapons, leaks

The Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Reloaded update is fast approaching and we’ve got a complete rundown on everything there is to know. From new maps and modes to a mysterious in-game event, here’s the early intel.

With Warzone Season 5 nearing the halfway point, another major update is on the horizon already. Season 5 Reloaded is next on the calendar and we’ve got an early look at what to expect.

As usual with the mid-season patches, a ton of fresh content is expected. While new playlists and returning maps may steal the spotlight, a unique limited-time event could also be on the way.

Before Season 5 Reloaded arrives, get caught up with everything we know.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded release date

No official release date is locked in for the Season 5 Reloaded patch just yet. However, we do have some early leaks to go off, along with a few trends from recent seasons.

As Warzone Season 5 went live on August 13, the midway point of the season is drawing near. Therefore, the Reloaded update should arrive at some stage during the week starting September 5.

Prominent CoD dataminer ‘TheMW2Ghost’ has pinpointed Tuesday, September 7 as the specific date for Season 5 Reloaded. We’ll be sure to keep you posted here as exact dates and times are confirmed.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: New Weapons

Following on from the EM2 Assault Rifle, TEC-9 SMG, Marshal Handgun, and Cane melee weapon, new additions are expected for the Season 5 Reloaded patch.

There’s no telling exactly what we might be in store for just yet, though each major update typically brings at least one new weapon.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: New Maps

While Season 5 came with a handful of new maps on day one, even more appear to be on the way for the Reloaded patch.

Zoo, a classic Black Ops map, was listed in the Season 5 roadmap. While no exact date was provided, it’s a safe bet it’ll arrive as part of the Reloaded update.

Zoo was a popular DLC map in the original Black Ops title and hasn’t been seen since. Thus, Cold War will be the first time players get to jump in over a decade.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: New Modes

Alongside the fresh battlegrounds, new modes are also expected as part of the Reloaded patch. From Cold War multiplayer modes to Warzone playlists, there’s something for everyone.

On the multiplayer side, another classic game type is in store for a big return. Demolition appears to be the way in the Reloaded patch, forcing teams to attack and defend bombsites simultaneously.

Read more: Ultimate Warzone event calendar

For Warzone, a massive 50v50 mode could be made available following the Reloaded update. Clash is a new playlist that features a mix of large-scale deathmatch action and traditional battle royale features.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: The Numbers Event

Rounding out the Reloaded update, a mid-season event appears to be on the way. Previous leaks suggested ‘The Numbers’ event will split teams up and force players against each other for a limited time.

There’s currently no telling when the in-game event will go live.

It could be active as soon as the Reloaded patch is available, or it might be held for a later date. We’ll keep you updated as the next major update draws near.