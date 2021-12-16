Best MG42 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The best MG42 Warzone loadout comes packed with high damage, huge amounts of ammo, and a fast rate of fire. This makes it a fantastic pick for those looking to claim plenty of kills in Season 1 on Caldera.

Vanguard’s MG42 is a great choice for Warzone players looking for a dominant LMG class. In fact, this beefy gun can shred through multiple enemies, particularly when it’s kitted out with the best attachments. While LMGs may not be as popular as the game’s best Assault Rifles and SMGs, the MG42 has quickly risen up the ranks.

This high-damage LMG can barrage enemies with a constant stream of bullets, which makes it a great pick for those that enjoy gunning for squad wipes. Whether you’re bored of the meta Automaton and STG44 loadouts or just want to try another powerful Vanguard gun, then this MG42 build will do just that.

Best MG42 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: VDD 890mm 32M Luftschutz

Optic: G16 2.5X

Stock: VDD 64M

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 125 Round Drums

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Kit: Tight Grip

The best MG42 Warzone loadout boosts the gun’s damage and accuracy, which enables you to effortlessly beam down your foes without having to wrestle for control. First up is the VDD 890mm 32M Luftschutz barrel, Polymer Grip, VDD 64M, and Tight Grip.

All these attachments drastically reduce the MG42’s recoil, enabling you to hit those mid to long-range shots with ease. This is made even easier thanks to the 2.5x magnification from the G16 optic. In order to stay competitive against ARs, we’ve attached the M1941 Hand Stop.

Read More: Best STG44 Warzone loadout

This underbarrel helps alleviate the ADS penalty and makes the MG42 a little more reactive. Sleight of Hand has also been chosen for this reason as it speeds up the gun’s sluggish reload times. Fortunately, the 6.5 Sakura 125 Round Drums ensure that you have enough ammo to cut through multiple targets.

Lastly, the Lengthened ammo type increases the MG42’s bullet velocity, while the MX Silencer keeps you from appearing on the minimap when firing.

Best MG42 setup (Perks & equipment)

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: Top Break

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stim

Our MG42 Warzone loadout utilizes all the standard meta perks. Both EOD and Amped keep you safe from any explosive blasts, while also giving increased speed when swapping to your secondary weapon. This enables you to quickly switch to the Top Break in close-quarter firefights.

Meanwhile, Ghost also enables you to stay hidden from enemy UAVs – an area that is incredibly important in late-game circles. Once you have Ghost, you can run through Caldera without the fear of being spotted on the map by enemy squads.

Lastly, both the Semtex and Stim will give you the tools needed to flush out pesky campers and the ability to quickly heal yourself when you take damage.

How to unlock the MG42 in Warzone

In order to unlock the MG42 in CoD Warzone, you’ll need to reach player rank 4. This means that most Warzone players will have the deadly LMG unlocked. Even if you don’t, you can simply play a few games of Vanguard or Warzone, and you’ll unlock the MG42 in no time.

Once you have access to this iconic LMG, then you’ll be able to start grinding out all the best attachments outlined above.

Alternatives to the MG42 Warzone loadout

Despite the recent nerfs, the Automaton is still an incredibly powerful weapon in Warzone. Not only does it have great accuracy, but the gun’s damage range also makes it an extremely versatile option in Caldera.

If the low mobility and sluggish reload of the MG42 is causing you trouble, then the Automaton will likely be a more preferable option. Be sure to check out our best Automaton Warzone loadout to give you the edge needed to beat the competition.

So, there you have it, the best MG42 loadout that can reward you with plenty of kills in Warzone. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Vanguard news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.