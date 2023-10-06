Deadly Warzone shotgun rivals “broken” one-shot Lockwood 300 after buff

Warzone guru Metaphor has unveiled a newly-buffed shotgun that rivals the “broken” one-shot Lockwood 300 that has taken over the meta in the last few weeks.

Over the course of the original Warzone and Warzone 2, shotguns have plenty of time in the spotlight. They’ve broken at different points, usually due to an attachment giving them more power and range than ever before.

Dragon’s Breath ammunition had been the main issue over the last few months, however, in recent days, Warzone has been taken over by the Lockwood 300 shotgun after it was pointed that it can take enemies out in one shot thanks to the Maelstorm Dual Trigger attachment and is somewhat “broken”.

Players have swarmed to the shotgun in a bid to rack up wins. Though it has been banned in Ranked play. However, it’s not the only shotgun that can propel you into the winner’s circle.

Best MX Guardian loadout for Warzone Season 6

If you want a viable alternative then you’ll want to look at the MX Guardian. According to Warzone guru Metaphor, it provides more ‘safety’ than the Lockwood, given that you can afford to miss one shot and not be punished.

“It did recently get some buffs to make it a top contender,” Metaphor said. “I really do think, going into the final season of Warzone, we are in a shotgun meta. I think plenty of shotguns are good right now.”

As noted, the MX Guardian is a bit more “safe to use” because of the semi-auto trigger. It allows you to not just be reliant on your first shot and still kills “super quick” as you can spam shots.

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Barrel: HYP-LM

Laser: Point-G3P 04

Stock: MX DCP-0

Trigger Action: Semi-Auto Trigger

The YouTuber added that the MX Guardian can “rival” the Lockwood as the top dog in Warzone, but plenty of people are still ignoring it despite the fact its damage was buffed in the big Season 6 update.

So, if you’re bored of the Lockwood already and want to try something else, give it a go. Plus, the Guardian isn’t banned in Ranked just yet either.