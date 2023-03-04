Warzone 2 expert unveils a meta loadout for a 0.1% pick rate SMG

Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has unveiled a meta loadout for a completely underrated SMG in Season 2.

The February 24 update continues to shape the Warzone 2’s meta as more and more weapons drift up to the surface of popularity.

Fennec got hit with a hefty nerf, leaving a void for other close-range weapons to fill in. Many now point to Lachmann Sub being the best close-range weapon in the game, but some players and content creators found success with some “hidden gems.”

YouTuber WhosImmortal claims that MX9 stands among the best SMGs in the game despite sitting at a depressing 0.1% pick rate, according to WZRanked.

Best MX9 loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel: 16.5″ Bruen S901

16.5″ Bruen S901 Magazine: 32-Round Mag

32-Round Mag Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

The content creator explained that he thinks MX9 is probably the lowest recoil SMG in the game, which immediately makes it a very new player-friendly option.

“MP7 and the MX9 are both not like a crazy, insane broken SMG. They are just good at being close-range options and maybe some mid-range here as well. Again, the MX9 is so easy to shoot. The recoil here is as easy as it gets when it comes to SMGs in particular,” said the content creator about the underrated SMG.

The submachinegun has a rapid TTK at close range, very generous recoil, and respectable mid-range capabilities making it very versatile. The build above focuses on furthering its range while also increasing handling, which is arguably the most important SMG stat.

For bigger squad games or higher intensity matches like Resurgence, the MX9 has a pretty big downside of being limited to 32 rounds, as there are no bigger magazines offered as alternatives.

That said, you’ll still want either an AR like the meta-dominating ISO Hemlock or a sniper rifle to cover medium and long ranges where MX9 struggles.