Best ISO 45 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments & perks

Warzone’s short-range meta has been dominated by the Vaznev-9K and Lachmann Sub, but the ISO 45 poses an interesting new threat in Season 4 thanks to its unique damage profile. In order to maximize the new SMG’s potential, we’ve put together the best ISO 45 loadout in Warzone.

Season 4 fundamentally changes gunfights in Warzone by increasing base player health from 100 to 150. With full armor plates, the total combined health equals 300. The update also increased health regeneration time to seven seconds, up from five.

Infinity Ward explained that this change increases the number of bullets it takes to down an enemy but still gives players a chance to “capitalize on their damage done,” thanks to the delayed regeneration.

Players will need to be more accurate as it takes more shots to down an enemy, and it will be harder to shred through enemies in close-range engagements. Luckily, the ISO 45 hits hard at the cost of a slower rate.

Here is everything you need to know about the new lightweight SMG.

Best ISO 45 Warzone loadout

attachments

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider (-0.77, +0.28)

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider (-0.77, +0.28) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (-0.40, -39.48)

VLK LZR 7MW (-0.40, -39.48) Stock: SK-3 Cheetah (-2.84, -1.70)

SK-3 Cheetah (-2.84, -1.70) Rear Grip: EXP Shear (+0.73, -0.24)

EXP Shear (+0.73, -0.24) Magazine: 45 Round Drum

The ISO 45 is a throwback to the ISO SMG from MW 2019. Infinity Ward confirmed the new SMG performs very closely to its original version, stating “its high-caliber rounds make it a heavy hitter compared to its fast-firing counterparts.”

With that in mind, our loadout focuses on finding the perfect balance between mobility and recoil control. With these attachments, dominating short to mid-range engagements should be easy.

Best ISO 45 Warzone class: Perks & equipment

Season 2 removed perk packages. With the freedom to choose any perks in Warzone 2, we recommend using Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, and High Alert.

As for equipment, we recommend using a Drill Charge for the lethal category to take care of annoying campers or vehicles. And Smoke Grenades are the perfect tactical selection for rotating in the final few circles.

How to unlock the ISO 45 in Warzone 2

There are no challenges required to unlock the ISO 45. The only way to procure this high fire rate SMG is to unlock it via the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Battle Pass.

If you’re wanting to plot out your path accordingly to acquire the weapon quicker, the ISO Hemlock can be found in Sector D19 and is a free unlock for all players.

Best ISO 45 alternatives in Warzone 2

If the ISO 45 didn’t necessarily resonate with you, the Minibak performs similarly in-game. JGOD tested the close-range TTK statistics after the Season 4 update, and the Minibak, by far and away, deals the most damage per round in the class of 2266.

Of course, it also comes with the downside of a class-worst TTK speed of 736 milliseconds. However, if you want a hard-hitting SMG, check out our best Warzone Minibak loadout.