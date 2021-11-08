Swagg reveals his perfect MP40 Vanguard loadout for dropping nukes

The MP40 has quickly become one of the most popular SMGs in Vanguard and Swagg has the perfect loadout for those that enjoy the run-and-gun playstyle.

CoD Vanguard is home to plenty of iconic WW2 weapons, but the SMG that currently dominates multiplayer lobbies is none other than the MP40. This weapon may lack the range of the STG44 and BAR assault rifles, but it is capable of delivering great damage in close-quarter firefights.

As this SMG is one of the first guns players can use in Vanguard, it has become incredibly popular. In fact, it’s rare to have a game where the MP40 doesn’t appear. The MP40 is a solid pick on smaller maps like Das House, where the combat is more frantic and speed is needed to take down your foes.

To get the most out of the MP40, CoD pro Swagg has created an incredibly powerful loadout that you can use to dominate the competition.

Swagg’s MP40 Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: M1929 Silencer

M1929 Silencer Barrel: Krausnick 317MM 04B

Krausnick 317MM 04B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Krausnick 33MM Folding

Krausnick 33MM Folding Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 9MM 64 Round Drums

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Brace

Kit: Quick

Having an SMG that you can rely on to drop those all-important multikills is vital in Vanguard. That’s why Swagg’s MP40 loadout has been tailored around boosting the gun’s ammo count and accuracy.

The M1929 Silencer, Krausnick 317MM 04B, Carver Foregrip, Stippled Grip, and Brace greatly improve the MP40’s accuracy. This means you can comfortably beam down your foes without having to constantly wrestle for control.

While you’ll predominantly be using this loadout in close-quarter scenarios, the added bullet velocity from the Lengthened and the 1.35x magnification from the Slate Reflector ensure you have a fighting chance in mid-range firefights.

Like most SMG loadouts in Vanguard, Swagg has utilized attachments the help improve the MP40’s movement speed. As a result, both the Krausnick 33MM Folding stock and Quick kit have been used. This enables you to aggressively rush your foes and go for those game-winning flanks behind enemy lines.

Rounding off the bottom of the attachment list is the 9MM 64 Round Drums. Having 64 rounds to pump into nearby enemies is massive, particularly if you’re playing on the game’s Blitz playlist where there is a much higher volume of players running around each map.

If you’re looking for an SMG that can provide you with plenty of kills, then Swagg’s MP40 could be the loadout you’re looking for.