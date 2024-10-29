Best Tsarkov 7.62 loadout in Black Ops 6: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Tsarkov 7.62 is an underrated marksman rifle in Black Ops 6 that has the potential to get one-shot kills, and this loadout makes consistently landing them as easy as can be.

While most Call of Duty players enjoy using meta guns like the XM4 and Tanto .22, you won’t always be in the mood to use an automatic weapon like those. Sometimes, you want to feel the thrill of a precision weapon, and there’s no better option than a good old-fashioned marksman rifle.

If that sounds like what you’re looking for, the Tsarkov 7.62 is a great option that offers the ability to drop enemies in just one shot while also having good range and being incredibly satisfying to use. Here’s the best Tsarkov 7.62 loadout to turn this into a precision weapon that dominates even the toughest lobbies.

Best Tsarkov 7.62 loadout

Optic: Otero Red Dot

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Barrel: Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Precision Handguard

Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

The Tsarkov is at its best when you are able to land headshots and take advantage of its ability to kill in one shot. To do this, a meta optic is a must, and we really like the Otero Red Dot, as it’s easy to use and has minimal visual clutter.

Equally, the Precision Handguard lowers aiming idle sway, an essential stat to improve when you are trying to line up shots at a distance. This underbarrel also reduces horizontal recoil for situations where a second shot is needed, something that is further helped by the Ported Compensator, a muzzle that reduces vertical recoil after your opening shot.

Next up is the Long Barrel, a powerful attachment that significantly improves damage range. This is important on the Tsarkov 7.62, as it can only one shot within its maximum damage range. By default, this is 35 meters, but this barrel increases that to 46 meters. That’s a 31% boost to your one-shot kill range, which is a massive improvement.

To round off the build, use the Quickdraw Grip to hasten the gun’s handling. More specifically, this rear grip makes the marksman rifle’s aim down sight speed 25% faster, resulting in an ADS time of just 275 ms. That’s an impressive stat for a gun like this, and it makes it much easier to compete at medium range against assault rifles and LMGs.

Best Tsarkov 7.62 class: Perks, Equipment, Combat Specialty

Combat Specialty: Enforcer

Perk 1: Scavenger

Perk 2: Assassin

Perk 3: Bankroll

Lethal: Combat Axe

Tactical: Flashbang

Field Upgrade: Trophy System

While you might expect Recon to be the best choice with a precision weapon like this, it’s actually better to use Enforcer, a combat specialty that grants a movement speed and health regen buff after every kill. This is because the Tsarkov doesn’t have great mobility by default, but this boost mitigates that and lets you play more aggressively than what would otherwise be possible.

To get Enforcer, you need to use three Red Perks. Assassin is the most obvious choice, with it marking enemies that grant bonus score if you take them down. You should also use Scavenger to resupply ammo and keep Scorestreaks going, as well as a Trophy System to block enemy equipment and stay alive for longer.

Complete this perk setup with Bankroll, which lets you start each life with 150 score towards Scorestreaks. With all three of these, you’ll be able to earn plenty of Scorestreaks and dominate the other team by calling in constant UAVs, Hellstorms, and even Dreadnoughts.

It’s worth using the Overkill wildcard to equip a second primary weapon that is better suited to close-range gunfights, such as the C9 or Jackal PDW. You can also rely on a Combat Axe for close-range situations where an emergency lethal is needed or a Flashbang to turn a gunfight in your favor by blinding an opponent.

Tsarkov 7.62 pros and cons

PROS CONS One shot kill potential Sluggish handling Large magazine Slow rate of fire High risk, high reward Very high flinch Extremely satisfying Hard to use

The Tsarkov 7.62 is a solid weapon that is lethal in the right hands but can be difficult to use given Black Ops 6’s fast-paced gameplay. Lining up the perfect headshot for that one shot kill is incredibly satisfying, yet also really hard to do when everyone is sliding and jumping around using Omnimovement.

If you hit your shots and have confidence in your skill, very few guns are as lethal as this. It’s even possible to chain together headshots and score yourself some incredible kill feeds that aren’t possible with most other weapons. This marksman rifle is especially strong on large maps like Protocol, Red Card, and Vorkuta, where you can sit back and pick off the other teams one by one.

However, it is a situational pick, as some lobbies just won’t allow you the time to use a gun like this. For example, good luck lining up a shot on Babylon before someone has shoved a shotgun or SMG in your face. This limits the Tsarkov’s potential, but it is still a good gun as long as you use it correctly.

How to unlock the Tsarkov 7.62

You can unlock the Tsarkov 7.62 by reaching Level 22, at which point it will be available to use on custom loadouts and to build as you wish.

Best Tsarkov 7.62 alternative

As tempting as it is to recommend the DM-10, another semi-auto marksman rifle, the Goblin Mk2 is the better all-around weapon for players who enjoy using precision guns. It has a rapid fire rate and can consistently two-tap enemies, resulting in one of the fastest TTKs in Black Ops 6.

For more options to use on your next loadout, check out our complete tier list, as well as the best assault rifles and best SMGs that are dominating multiplayer. You’ll also want to make sure that you are using the best PC settings and best controller settings to win more games.