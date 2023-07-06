Warzone 2 guru reveals underrated AR that got a secret buff in Season 4

The Lachmann-556 has pulled away as the early favorite for best Warzone 2 long-range meta weapon in Season 4, but Metaphor believes there is a new contender no one is talking about.

Warzone 2’s long-range meta received a major shakeup in Season 4 when the Cronen Squall received a long-awaited nerf. Plenty of other long-range options emerged with the overpowered battle rifle in the rearview mirror.

According to WZ Ranked, the Lachmann-556 is the second most popular weapon in the game, with a 15.7% pick rate. No other long-range weapon comes close in comparison—especially the M4, which is only selected 2.3% of the time.

Despite not being too popular, Metaphor argued that the M4 is the best AR in Warzone 2 Season 4.

Is the M4 a meta weapon in Warzone 2?

Metaphor took the M4 for a spin during a Resurgence match on Vondel and shredded with the easy-to-use AR.

“This is a gun that hasn’t seen that many changes over the course of the game’s history. However, when other things get moved around, other things get indirectly moved around as well.”

The YouTuber believes that the M4 is more than worthy of a chance to be added to anyone’s AR pool.

“This gun has gotten indirectly buffed. I don’t know if it has received an actual change in a while, but this gun feels great. The fire rate feels amazing, so I highly recommend trying this gun.”

Best M4 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 4

Here is Metaphor’s M4 loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 (+0.41, +0.20)

Sakin Tread-40 (+0.41, +0.20) Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel (+0.44, +0.40)

Hightower 20″ Barrel (+0.44, +0.40) Optic: Cronen Mini Dot (-3.00, -2.25)

Cronen Mini Dot (-3.00, -2.25) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.52, +0.26)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.52, +0.26) Magazine:45 Round MAG

If this loadout isn’t exactly what you are looking for, we have you covered with other meta Warzone 2 loadouts for Season 4.