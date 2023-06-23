Warzone guru reveals underrated AR loadout that rivals Lachmann 556

Some Warzone community members believe the Lachmann 556 is the best-long-range meta weapon in Season 4. However, TrueGameData revealed an underrated contender flying under everyone’s radar.

Warzone’s long-range meta hasn’t seen too much variation since the game launched in November 2022. The RPK reigned supreme in Season 1, the ISO Hemlock dominated Season 2, and everyone used the Cronen Squall in Season 3.

Nerfs to the Cronen Squall and ISO Hemlock put an end to both runs, vacating an unoccupied throne. Unlike every other Warzone season we have seen so far, an argument can be made that there is no clear-cut number-one option this season.

Article continues after ad

All eyes tend to point toward the Lachmann 556, HCR-56, SO-14, and TAQ-V being worthy challengers, but TrueGameData also threw in the M13B as an underrated option.

What is the best long-range meta weapon in Warzone Season 4?

TrueGameData already made a video on Warzone Season 4’s long-range meta. He downplayed hype for the SO-14 and instead argued that the Lachmann 556 is the best long-range weapon in Season 4.

Fans in the comment section sounded off and came to the defense of the M13B. TrueGameData went back to his findings and realized the M13B does, in fact, deserve to be in the same tier as the Lachmann 556.

Article continues after ad

“The Lachmann 556 has lower recoil, but I think the M13 makes up for it with the quicker time to kill.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

At around 70 meters, the M13B has a 70 millisecond better time-to-kill speed and is quicker in mi-range engagements.

Best M13B Warzone loadout

Here is TrueGameData’s favorite M13B loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy (+0.44, +0.14)

Komodo Heavy (+0.44, +0.14) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.52, +0.30)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.52, +0.30) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (-0.32, +4.06)

5.56 High Velocity (-0.32, +4.06) Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Optic: Slimline Pro (+2.03, +2.40)

For more, check out our other meta loadouts for Warzone Season 4.