Best KV Inhibitor Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Those looking for a meta semi-auto sniper to use in Warzone should consider the KV Inhibitor with our recommended loadout equipped that makes downing foes at any range an easy task.

The KV Inhibitor is the strongest semi-auto sniper in Call of Duty: Warzone, having been introduced alongside the MW3 integration.

This versatile sniper rifle offers great handling, a consistent two-shot kill, and a spectacularly good bullet velocity. These traits make it ideal for long-range sniping on larger maps like Urzikstan.

With that said, this is the best KV Inhibitor loadout to use in Warzone.

Contents

Best KV Inhibitor Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L

Sonic Suppressor L Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Mod Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Mod Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: . 338 Magnum Spire Point Rounds

338 Magnum Spire Point Rounds Rear Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip

As with any Warzone sniper maximizing bullet velocity is extremely important as it makes it much easier to consistently land shots. Using the Sonic Suppressor L muzzle and .338 Magnum Spire Point Rounds ammunition gives the KV Inhibitor a spectacular bullet velocity perfect for Warzone.

This already impressive bullet velocity can be further improved by equipping the KAS-10 584mm Mod Barrel. With all three of these recommended attachments the KV Inhibitor has a bullet velocity of over 1400 m/s, making it feel hitscan even at extreme ranges.

To make landing those long-range shots more consistent, it’s best to focus on improving aiming stability. Two attachments that are great for this are the FSS OLE-V Laser and the Ivanov ST-70 Grip rear grip. As a bonus, the laser also improves ADS speed keeping the KV Inhibitior feeling nice and snappy.

Activision The KV Inhibitor is an excellent semi-auto sniper to use in Warzone thanks to its spectacular bullet velocity.

KV Inhibitor Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Focus

Focus Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Claymore

Claymore Tactical: Stun Grenade

Focus is a top-tier Perk with any sniper as it not only increases the duration that you can hold your breath but also massively reduces flinch. In Perk slot 2, Double Time lets you remain mobile by doubling the duration of Tactical Sprint and making it refresh faster.

Not equipping Cold-Blooded when using snipers like the KV Inhibitor is a bad idea. It is an extremely useful Perk as it prevents any enemies using High Alert from benefitting from it, letting you line up shots without the worry of them jumping out of the way at a crucial moment.

Perk Slot 4 can be tricky to pick just one option from given how stacked it is but you can’t go wrong with High Alert. The visual warnings it gives when enemies are aiming in your direction will save your life more often than not making it a clear top-tier choice.

For the lethal equipment slot, a Claymore is great for locking off an entry point, letting you focus on sniping instead of worrying about a potential enemy flank. As for tactical, a Stun Grenade immobilizes foes letting you follow up and land easy headshots for a quick kill.

How to unlock KV Inhibitor in Warzone

The KV Inhibitor is unlocked through the Armory which can be accessed at Level 25. After gaining access to the Armory, activate the KV Inhibitor and complete two daily challenges. Those wanting to skip the grind can instead extract the sniper rifle in Zombies which will also unlock it.

Best alternative to KV Inhibitor in Warzone

The Signal 50 acts as a direct competitor to the KV Inhibitor with both being effective semi-auto sniper rifles capable of consistent two-shot downs at any range assuming you land the shots.

That’s everything you need to know about the best KV Inhibitor Warzone loadout. For more top-tier builds check out these other guides:

