CoD Vanguard players demand a fix for “broken” bayonet melee

Call of Duty: Vanguard players have discovered that the bayonet melee is extremely broken as it can kill someone from miles away and want it fixed immediately.

Vanguard is the latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise that was released on November 5.

As a new game, there are certain to be bugs and glitches that need to be fixed but some can be more annoying than others.

Players are irate as the bayonet melee attachment is extremely broken and allows players to get the freest kills ever.

Vanguard players call for fix to bayonet melee

While Vanguard doesn’t have a Commando Pro perk, it sure that way after this latest bug is taking over the game.

The bayonet attachment allows you to charge up and melee enemies that are in your sight, but you can see from this Reddit clip things are getting way out of control.

In the clip, you can see that the player is nowhere near the enemy but they used the bayonet and got the kills from well beyond point blank range.

While this isn’t the only instance of it happening, people have discovered that this can be abused vertically as well.

So ummm… the bayonet attachment might be a little… umm… broken? #Vanguard 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JoTJz4YWBX — Call of Duty Vanguard News 🪖 (@CODWW2Vanguard) November 6, 2021

In that Twitter clip, the person catches a glimpse of the enemy before charging up and stabbing the air. Even though they didn’t knife them it still resulted in that person dying.

There is no word from Sledgehammer Games if this is going to be fixed soon, but the devs have been quick to fix other issues so this could be resolved in the near future.