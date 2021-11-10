YouTuber gets world’s fastest V2 rocket in CoD Vanguard with shotgun loadout

A YouTuber pulled off an insane 39-second V2 Rocket in Vanguard with this shotgun loadout that is guaranteed to run Das Haus for a long time.

The V2 Rocket is the top killstreak in CoD: Vanguard. It requires 25 straight gun kills, so while you need to be a decent player to earn one, you’ll also need a little bit of luck and a powerful loadout that can help you on the way.

While guns like the MP40 and STG dominate the Vanguard meta, some other weapons are starting to break the mold.

That’s where the Combat Shotgun steps in — and it’s an absolutely dominant force, as shown off by this insanely fast V2 Rocket on Das Haus.

Here's my 39 Second V2 Rocket (Worlds Fastest?) that I uploaded yesterday! I wanna say I realize this takes no skill in this lobby but holy shit did it bring me back to my old pub stomping days! This shotgun is so busted but damn was this fun 😈 pic.twitter.com/y4H6dDrVsk — Crakrz | Mitch 🇨🇦🌅 (@Crakrz) November 9, 2021

Combat Shotgun V2 Rocket loadout

CoD YouTuber Crakrz earns his V2 Rocket in just 39 seconds, sat comfortably in the enemy spawn on Das Haus, mowing them down in one shot each with the Combat Shotty.

Here’s the Combat Shotgun loadout he used to earn the V2 Rocket:

Muzzle: M97 Full Choke

M97 Full Choke Barrel: Sawed Off

Sawed Off Stock: CGC 3M Adjustable

CGC 3M Adjustable Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine: 16 Gauge 10 Rnd Mags

16 Gauge 10 Rnd Mags Ammo Type: Buck and Slug

Buck and Slug Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Quick

This loadout relies on the weapon’s good mobility and control, with powerful magazines that can take out opponents in just one shot each. Pair that with a pretty quick reload time and the Vital proficiency for some extra damage, and you’ll be mowing down opponents as quickly as you like.

What’s scary is that Crakrz could’ve had an even faster V2 Rocket if he hadn’t placed a tactical insertion at the start of the game. It goes without saying, though, that 39 seconds is going to be an incredibly hard record to beat.