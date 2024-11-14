Best Warzone Tanto .22 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Tanto .22 is one of Black Ops 6’s best SMGs and despite its slow fire rate, it’s extremely dominant. With it now in Warzone, you’ll want to equip it to your loadout in Area 99 and Urzikstan too.

All of Black Ops 6’s weapons have arrived in the battle royale with the Season 1 update, completely changing the meta. Still, assault rifles and SMGs are as powerful as ever and the Tanto is well worth your time

Here’s the best Tanto .22 loadout for Warzone Season 1 including all of the meta attachments, perks, and equipment.

Best Warzone Tanto .22 loadout attachments

Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex

Volzhskiy Reflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag 1

Extended Mag 1 Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Dexerto / Activision

We kick off the best Tanto .22 loadout with the Volzhskiy Reflex optic but you can take any red dot sight you prefer. I like the large lens as I can see more when aiming.

The Compensator Muzzle and Vertical Foregrip provide some much-needed recoil control as we’re making it bouncier with the Rapid Fire mod. However, this mod is vital in speeding up the TTK.

You’ll need some extra range when playing battle royale and that’s where the Reinforced Barrel comes in. Next, the Extended Mag 1 ensures you can take down a couple of enemies before reloading.

Finally, as the Tanto is an SMG you’ll want some extra mobility so you should equip the Ergonomic Grip and Balanced Stock.

Best Warzone Tanto .22 perks and equipment

Perk 1: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk 2: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Wildcard: Gunfighter

Gunfighter Lethal Equipment: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

Dexerto / Activision

Since the Tanto .22 is an SMG, you’ll want perks and equipment to complement it. To start, Dexterity works great with the omnimovement system, ensuring you stay accurate while diving, sliding, and jumping.

Next, Quick Fix keeps you in the fight by ensuring you regenerate health immediately after getting a kill or inserting an armor plate. Last but not least, Tempered allows you to reach full plates quicker and use fewer, as you’ll have two plates instead of three.

For equipment, the Throwing Knife is always a great choice to quickly finish a downed enemy. And Smoke Grenades help you make a quick getaway if you find yourself caught in the open.

Tanto .22 pros and cons

Pros Cons High damage-per-shot Slow fire rate makes it less forgiving Good range for an SMG Less mobile than other SMGs

It’s not clear where the Tanto .22 falls into the Warzone meta just yet, but it has everything it needs to be the perfect sniper support weapon.

While it’s not as speedy as other SMGs, it has more range than most which makes it a great choice to pair with a quickscoping loadout. We’ll need to wait and see how the Warzone meta shapes up, but the Tanto is a strong early-game contender.

How to unlock Tanto .22

The Tanto .22 is unlocked at level 16 in Warzone. This shouldn’t take too long, just play through a few matches and you’ll soon have it unlocked.

If you’ve been playing Black Ops 6, you’ll probably already be at level 16 or beyond, so can equip the Tanto straight away.

Best Tanto .22 alternatives

If you haven’t unlocked the Tanto .22 yet or are looking for an alternative, you can’t go wrong with the C9 SMG – a great jack-of-all-trades option. The KSV is also a great choice.

You can also check out the best PC and controller settings to get a leg up on the competition.