Warzone March 2 patch notes: Health buff, UAV price change, XM4 & Bren nerfs

Call of Duty: Warzone’s March 2 update patch notes have been released and the game is getting a bunch of changes. From Vanguard Royale health and UAV tweaks to Bren and XM4 nerfs, here’s everything you need to know.

With Warzone in an interesting place at the moment, it seems that Raven Software are making tweaks to both general gameplay and specific mechanics or weapons. The March 2 update covers a lot of ground – encompassing 15 different bug fixes, as well as some bigger adjustments.

Of most interest to fans who have grown tired of the longstanding Bren meta, it turns out the devs did identify the bug causing its ‘overpowered’ damage. The problem was with the Queen’s 705mm Royal Barrel – which has now been fixed.

Further, Vanguard Royale is receiving two substantial changes: base health is being buffed to 150 (instead of 100) and UAV prices have been increased to $9,000 (instead of $6,000).

Warzone March 2 update: XM4 and Bren nerfs

Since the dawn of Season 2, the Bren and XM4 have manhandled the meta for long-range automatic weapons. In normal modes and Rebirth Island, Black Ops Cold War’s XM4 surged back into the limelight for its damage and relative maneuverability.

That may change now, as the gun’s neck damage multiplier is being decreased to 1.33 (down from 1.50) in March 2’s update.

As for the Bren, it was nerfed in the Season 2 update, but didn’t seem much weaker. The devs realized that was because the Queen’s 705mm Royal barrel was bugged and produced longer-than-intended damage range – which has now been patched. It remains unclear just how heavy of a nerf this will be, but the LMG shouldn’t be as devastating from distance as before.

Warzone March 2 patch notes: Vanguard Royale health and UAV changes

Continuing a pattern of adjustments to the Vanguard Royale playlist, the devs have also made two significant tweaks to the mode.

Now, instead of the base 100 health, players will start with 150 (raising the full health with armor plates to 300). This should increase the TTK of the mode and should serve as an experiment in case they want to raise the TTK for other playlists.

Further, the price of UAVs is being increased from $6,000 to $9,000 – almost the price of a loadout drop. It remains to be seen if they will now remove the nerfed ground loot cash to shift the economy again.

Warzone March 2 update: full patch notes

Vanguard Royale Adjustments – COMING MARCH 3RD! We have been happy with the response to the Vanguard Royale LTM and are releasing further balancing refinements this week based on your feedback on the gameplay experience to date. When Vanguard Royale re-enters the Playlist rotation for all squad sizes tomorrow, March 3rd, you can expect the following changes: Core Player health will be increased to 150, up from 100 Including Armor, Players will now have a total health pool of 300, up from 250

We agree with the feedback that the Time-to-Kill (TTK) has crept beyond the sweet spot and hope that this adjustment will improve Player experience and sentiment. This change comes parallel to additional Weapon balancing that remains a key focus for the team. UAV’s are now available in Buy Stations for $9,000, up from $6,000 We’ve seen both sides of feedback with the previous change to remove UAV’s wholesale from Buy Stations; some players liking the more traditional battle royale pacing, whilst others missing the ability to more readily push a team in the mid-game. We are excited by this compromise where UAV’s will remain accessible but less inclined to be so readily exploitable. Our goal with both of these changes is to deliver a more balanced, fair and engaging experience. We will continue to monitor the impact of these changes and make additional updates where required.

BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them. Fixed an issue causing Players to get stuck while proning underneath certain environmental elements such as stairs. Fixed an issue with elements at Chemical Factory to improve system performance and reduce hitching. Fixed an issue causing the Wade Bundled Up Operator Skin to appear headless. Fixed an issue causing the Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) VDD 189mm Short Barrel to incorrectly affect Locational Multipliers. Fixed an issue causing the Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) Queen’s 705mm Royal Barrel to bypass its intended Damage Falloff. Fixed an issue causing optics on the Sniper Rifle Alpha (VG) Baltic Blueprint to appear opaque. Fixed an issue that allowed Nebula V Rounds to penetrate Riot Shields. Fixed an issue that allowed Nebula V Rounds to be applied to certain Melee Weapons. Fixed an issue causing Nebula V Rounds to lack a visual effect when used with various Launchers. Fixed an issue causing placeholder images and descriptions to appear in various Store Bundles. Fixed an issue causing placeholder descriptions to appear for the Whitley (VG) Camo Unlock Challenges. Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on the Party tab of the Social menu. Fixed an issue causing certain restricted Operators to be usable in Vanguard Royale modes. Fixed an issue causing the Bomber Plane ADS UI to remain stuck on the Player screen when landing the plane while holding ADS. WEAPONS