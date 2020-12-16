Best AUG loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Black Ops Cold War’s AUG is one of the most devastating burst rifles in the game, so find out which attachments you need to equip to wreak havoc across Verdansk.
While Modern Warfare’s AUG had a brief stint in the Warzone meta spotlight, it was quickly overshadowed by the likes of the Kilo and Grau. However, now this Tactical Rifle is back with a vengeance, bringing with it plenty of power and versatility. The AUG proved to be an instant hit in Black Ops Cold War upon its release, thanks to its high damage, fantastic accuracy, and minimal recoil.
This rifle performs incredibly similar to the M16, so if you’ve checked out our M16 loadout guide, you’ll know what to expect here. Even after the nerf, the AUG is still a decent pick in Warzone. If you’re looking for a rifle that you can use to dominate your opponents across Warzone’s Verdansk and Rebirth Island, then this loadout will help you do just that.
Best AUG loadout for Warzone
The AUG offers incredible amounts of accuracy and damage.
Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator
Barrel: 19.8” Task Force
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum
The Axial Arms 3x is arguably the best Black Ops Cold War optic choice for Warzone. Not only does it allow you to tag opponents from mid to long-range engagement ranges, but it also gives you an unobstructed view of your surroundings. While the Axial Arms may not be as potent as the VLK 3.0x, this sight is still the closest we can get to Modern Warfare’s best sight.
Next up is the SOCOM Eliminator and Field Agent Foregrip. Both these attachments greatly decrease the AUG’s vertical kick, giving you tremendous amounts of accuracy. This is particularly important when you need the extra precision to get those all-important headshots.
Black Ops Cold War’s Tactical Rifles have become incredibly popular in Warzone.
The above attachments also enable us to utilize the added damage, range, and bullet velocity of the 19.8” Task Force Barrel. While this attachment is incredibly strong, it does increase the AUG’s vertical and horizontal recoil.
Fortunately, the SOCOM Eliminator and Field Agent Foregrip help to cancel these negatives out.
Of course, this doesn’t eliminate the AUG’s recoil completely, but it does help to keep your bullets on target. Lastly, the 45 Rnd Drum offers enough ammunition to drop an enemy or two, while avoiding any lengthy ADS times of the other ammunition types.
Activision and Treyarch have finally integrated Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War into Warzone to kick off Season 1. The massive update has introduced a Rebirth Island map, new weapons, and more. Here, Dexerto will be posting all of the live updates as they happen for all things Warzone– including handy guides, news, leaks, and streamer reactions.
December 16, 2.53pm GMT Knowing where to land is always a key part of any battle royale game, especially when it’s a brand new map.
Luckily for us, one of our writers – Alex Garton – has been jumping in and out of the new island since the patch dropped. Based on his experience, here’s a few of the best spots:
Security Area
Chemical Engineering
Prison Block
Some are busier than others, as you might expect. Here’s the full guide!
Mac-10 best loadout
December 16, 1.33pm GMT One of the biggest talking points, from what we’ve seen, is how devastating the Mac-10 looks since being integrated. If you would like to jump on the bandwagon, we’ve got an ideal loadout to get you started.
This MAC-10 loadout is great for those close-quarter scenarios.
December 16, 1.28pm GMT Responding to our #DexertoWarzone Twitter post, CDL commentator Maven has had his say on the update. He didn’t use the hashtag but we’ll let him off!
He said: “Go back to old respawn system. The lobbies are dying too fast and it promotes rat like behavior.”
In an earlier tweet, he said: “Shoutout to Treyarch/IW/Raven for this update. I can’t imagine how insane it was to have everything tied together like this for the first time. Will obviously need to be some balancing and what not…but it’s working smoothly and dope as hell.”
What do you think of Rebirth Island?
December 16, 12.33pm GMT Send us your reactions to the new Warzone season update using #DexertoWarzone and we’ll pick some of the best tweets. In terms of opinions, there’s a mixed bag so far:
Scott: “Needs starting player numbers bumped up, by the time the first circle comes around there is like 20 players left which isn’t much fun. I think the map could take 100 players easy.”
Mohamed: “Better than Verdansk with less campers…”
Ethan: “Who thought this was acceptable?”
Along with his tweet, Ethan posted a picture of the Diamond camo – which doesn’t look great.
Best Krig 6 loadout
December 16, 12.05pm GMT Next up for our best loadouts series is the Krig 6, which is one of the stronger ARs in the game. Here’s what you need to succeed with it in Warzone Season 1:
The Krig 6 might even beat out the Kilo 141 in Warzone.
Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Barrel: 19.7” Takedown
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag
Check out the full loadout guide from Dexerto’s Jacob Hale here.
Most popular guns
December 16, 11.35am GMT As you might expect, players are already sizing up weapons to use in Warzone Season 1.
In a DexertoIntel poll, it looks like the AK74u is the gun most people are excited about so far – with the M16 just behind.
Best M16 loadout
December 16, 11.25am GMT After grinding away through the early hours and checking out what the top streamers are using, we’ve found a great loadout for the M16 already.
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
Barrel: 20.5” Task Force
Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag
Dexerto’s James Busby has the latest on why this loadout will allow you to dominate on day one.
Diamond, Gold & Dark Matter camos
December 16, 10.55am GMT Unfortunately, Zombies mastery camos are not available in Warzone yet, nor is other Zombies-related content.
It’s not all bad, though. Diamond, Gold and Dark Matter mastery camos have arrived – and here’s how they look:
Drift0r: BOCW weapons strong but high recoil
December 16, 10.37am GMT Popular content creator Drift0r has been testing all of the Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone and given his verdict.
Replying to one of our tweets, he said: “They seem to have retained their damage & range numbers from BOCW MP. That means the TTK is f**king absurdly fast in Warzone.
“However, all of them seem like double the recoil? They all shred but kick a lot more.”
The Mac-10 shreds in Warzone
December 16, 10am GMT A few clips are circulating on Twitch showing the new Mac-10 weapon absolutely destroying enemies, with just a 53 round mag and grip. Check this out.
M16 clip in Warzone
December 16, 3:06am ET Check out this clip from Crowder, beaming someone with the M16 in just two bursts.
How to unlock Groza and Mac-10
December 16, 3:04am ET The Groza AR and Mac-10 SMG are now available in Warzone Season 1. The latter is reportedly pretty broken too, with players saying it’s insane in close range.
Dexerto’s Alex Tsiaoussidis has the latest on how to unlock it.
Struggling to play Warzone?
December 16, 2:54am ET PC players are receiving the “Zed 398 Swift Clover” error that is not letting them play the new content.
Tfue playing with M16 in Warzone
December 16, 2:48am ET Tfue is one of the first streamers to drop into Warzone Season 1, and he’s loving the M16 in his first game back. “This gun feels cracked. Oh my god. The M16. It’s got like no recoil with no attachments.”
Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass
December 16, 2:32am ET The Warzone Season 1 battle pass is now live in game. The 100 tiers of content can be unlocked by buying your way through, or grinding out the hours.
Warzone Season 1 download sizes
December 16, 2:17am ET According to reports, the download for Warzone Season 1 is between 21GB and 24GB in size.
PS4/PS5: 21GB
Xbox: 22GB
PC: 24GB
Attack helicopters coming
December 16, 12:24am ET Attack helicopters will be a new way around Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1. They’ll be similar to regular helicopters, except there’ll also be two miniguns players can fire from.
You can view them in action in the gameplay trailer below.
Where is Rebirth Island?
December 15, 11:58pm ET The Warzone Season 1 update is introducing a new map named Rebirth Island. The smaller map is going to promote “intense, close-quarter action.”
December 15, 11:14pm ET The Warzone field-of-view (FOV) slider that players were hoping for in Season 1 is reportedly not coming in the update. The game is staying on the Modern Warfare engine, which can’t accommodate the change.
December 15, 7:39pm ET As part of the Season 1 update, players will no longer have to grind three different games for prestige. The new 1,000 level system will keep track of players’ progress across Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone.
All previously unlocked items will remain unlocked.