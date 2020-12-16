Best AUG loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Activision and Treyarch have finally integrated Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War into Warzone to kick off Season 1. The massive update has introduced a Rebirth Island map, new weapons, and more. Here, Dexerto will be posting all of the live updates as they happen for all things Warzone – including handy guides, news, leaks, and streamer reactions.

December 16, 4.53pm GMT

This is the last one from the UK team today, and it’s not another loadout or a streamer talking about the game – just a few tips!

If you’re looking to level up your Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone, there’s a few things you can do.

Try Fireteam Dirty Bomb

Level up in Nuketown

Unlock attachments in Combined Arms Moshpit

Level up in Zombies

Read our handy guide from Jacob Hale here.

Best MP5 loadout

December 16, 3.40pm GMT

The Modern Warfare version of the MP5 has been pretty popular in Warzone ever since its launch.



Now that the Black Ops Cold War version is here, it’s safe to say that it’s also a very powerful choice, thanks to its ADS speed, damage, and fire-rate.



Here’s a loadout to help you effectively use it in Warzone:

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Infantry Compensator Barrel: 9.5″ Extended

9.5″ Extended Underbarrel: Foregrip

Foregrip Ammunition: 40 Rnd Drum

40 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Speed Tape

Check out the full guide here!

Rebirth Island best landing spots

December 16, 2.53pm GMT

Knowing where to land is always a key part of any battle royale game, especially when it’s a brand new map.

Luckily for us, one of our writers – Alex Garton – has been jumping in and out of the new island since the patch dropped. Based on his experience, here’s a few of the best spots:

Security Area

Chemical Engineering

Prison Block

Some are busier than others, as you might expect. Here’s the full guide!

Mac-10 best loadout

December 16, 1.33pm GMT

One of the biggest talking points, from what we’ve seen, is how devastating the Mac-10 looks since being integrated. If you would like to jump on the bandwagon, we’ve got an ideal loadout to get you started.

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 5.3” Extended

5.3” Extended Laser: Steady Aim laser

Steady Aim laser Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: 43 Rnd Drum

Check out the full guide from James Busby here.

Maven on Warzone Season 1

December 16, 1.28pm GMT

Responding to our #DexertoWarzone Twitter post, CDL commentator Maven has had his say on the update. He didn’t use the hashtag but we’ll let him off!

He said: “Go back to old respawn system. The lobbies are dying too fast and it promotes rat like behavior.”

Go back to old respawn system. The lobbies are dying too fast and it promotes rat like behavior. — Clint Evans (@Maven) December 16, 2020

In an earlier tweet, he said: “Shoutout to Treyarch/IW/Raven for this update. I can’t imagine how insane it was to have everything tied together like this for the first time. Will obviously need to be some balancing and what not…but it’s working smoothly and dope as hell.”

What do you think of Rebirth Island?

December 16, 12.33pm GMT

Send us your reactions to the new Warzone season update using #DexertoWarzone and we’ll pick some of the best tweets. In terms of opinions, there’s a mixed bag so far:

Scott: “Needs starting player numbers bumped up, by the time the first circle comes around there is like 20 players left which isn’t much fun. I think the map could take 100 players easy.”

Mohamed: “Better than Verdansk with less campers…”

Ethan: “Who thought this was acceptable?”

Along with his tweet, Ethan posted a picture of the Diamond camo – which doesn’t look great.

Who thought this was acceptable pic.twitter.com/87ylTwSQR3 — Ethan (@AxfEthan) December 16, 2020

Best Krig 6 loadout

December 16, 12.05pm GMT

Next up for our best loadouts series is the Krig 6, which is one of the stronger ARs in the game. Here’s what you need to succeed with it in Warzone Season 1:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Barrel: 19.7” Takedown

19.7” Takedown Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

Check out the full loadout guide from Dexerto’s Jacob Hale here.

Most popular guns

December 16, 11.35am GMT

As you might expect, players are already sizing up weapons to use in Warzone Season 1.

In a DexertoIntel poll, it looks like the AK74u is the gun most people are excited about so far – with the M16 just behind.

Which BOCW weapon are you most excited to use in Warzone Season 1? — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020 Have your say in our poll!

Best M16 loadout

December 16, 11.25am GMT

After grinding away through the early hours and checking out what the top streamers are using, we’ve found a great loadout for the M16 already.

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Infantry Compensator Barrel: 20.5” Task Force

20.5” Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

Dexerto’s James Busby has the latest on why this loadout will allow you to dominate on day one.

Diamond, Gold & Dark Matter camos

December 16, 10.55am GMT

Unfortunately, Zombies mastery camos are not available in Warzone yet, nor is other Zombies-related content.

It’s not all bad, though. Diamond, Gold and Dark Matter mastery camos have arrived – and here’s how they look:

Here's how the Black Ops Cold War Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter Ultra mastery camos look in Warzone 👀 pic.twitter.com/U2xBcud6Gt — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

Drift0r: BOCW weapons strong but high recoil

December 16, 10.37am GMT

Popular content creator Drift0r has been testing all of the Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone and given his verdict.

Replying to one of our tweets, he said: “They seem to have retained their damage & range numbers from BOCW MP. That means the TTK is f**king absurdly fast in Warzone.

“However, all of them seem like double the recoil? They all shred but kick a lot more.”

Just did some casual testing of the new weapons. They seem to have retained their damage & range numbers from BOCW MP. That means the TTK is fucking absurdly fast in Warzone.



However, all of them seem like double the recoil? They all shred but kick a lot more. https://t.co/mNup3xg3ZL — Drift0r (@Drift0r) December 16, 2020

The Mac-10 shreds in Warzone

December 16, 10am GMT

A few clips are circulating on Twitch showing the new Mac-10 weapon absolutely destroying enemies, with just a 53 round mag and grip.

Check this out.

M16 clip in Warzone

December 16, 3:06am ET

Check out this clip from Crowder, beaming someone with the M16 in just two bursts.

M16 IS NUTS IN WARZONE 🤯



(via @JamesCrowder) pic.twitter.com/aq3AxRV4CJ — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

How to unlock Groza and Mac-10

December 16, 3:04am ET

The Groza AR and Mac-10 SMG are now available in Warzone Season 1. The latter is reportedly pretty broken too, with players saying it’s insane in close range.

Dexerto’s Alex Tsiaoussidis has the latest on how to unlock it.

Struggling to play Warzone?

December 16, 2:54am ET

PC players are receiving the “Zed 398 Swift Clover” error that is not letting them play the new content.

⚠️ Unfortunately, there's a "Zed 398 Swift Clover" error that's not letting PC players get on Raid or any of the new maps.



Treyarch are investigating. pic.twitter.com/qsr98vbeMa — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

Tfue playing with M16 in Warzone

December 16, 2:48am ET

Tfue is one of the first streamers to drop into Warzone Season 1, and he’s loving the M16 in his first game back. “This gun feels cracked. Oh my god. The M16. It’s got like no recoil with no attachments.”

Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass

December 16, 2:32am ET

The Warzone Season 1 battle pass is now live in game. The 100 tiers of content can be unlocked by buying your way through, or grinding out the hours.

🚨 The FULL Season One Battle Pass in #BlackOpsColdWar & #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/wWQV8yUoDF — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

Warzone Season 1 download sizes

December 16, 2:17am ET

According to reports, the download for Warzone Season 1 is between 21GB and 24GB in size.

PS4/PS5: 21GB

Xbox: 22GB

PC: 24GB

🚨 The Season One updates for Black Ops Cold War & Warzone are starting to roll out on all platforms!



• BOCW patch notes: https://t.co/tJ0pA88vC4



• Warzone patch notes: https://t.co/8ZTWAVhwaG pic.twitter.com/KStJLiCa8e — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

Attack helicopters coming

December 16, 12:24am ET

Attack helicopters will be a new way around Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1. They’ll be similar to regular helicopters, except there’ll also be two miniguns players can fire from.

You can view them in action in the gameplay trailer below.

New in #Warzone Season One: Attack Helicopter 🚁



Works similarly to the regular choppers except it has two miniguns attached on either side that players can control. pic.twitter.com/T1HeYxCRn5 — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

Where is Rebirth Island?

December 15, 11:58pm ET

The Warzone Season 1 update is introducing a new map named Rebirth Island. The smaller map is going to promote “intense, close-quarter action.”

Dexerto’s Isaac McIntyre has the wrap here.

Treyarch

New FOV slider not coming this season

December 15, 11:14pm ET

The Warzone field-of-view (FOV) slider that players were hoping for in Season 1 is reportedly not coming in the update. The game is staying on the Modern Warfare engine, which can’t accommodate the change.

You can read about the BOCW FOV slider here.

Warzone FOV slider on console doesn’t appear to be coming anytime soon since the game is staying on the Modern Warfare engine. — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

What is Resurgence in Warzone?

December 15, 9:38pm ET

Warzone Season 1 will add a new game mode named Resurgence. This mode will be more aggressive than any other, with a host of new features.

Dexerto’s Alex Garton has the rundown here.

No R9-0 “Fire Shotgun” nerfs planned

December 15, 9:13pm ET

With the patch notes live, it appears that no nerfs for the notorious Fire Shotgun are on the way in Warzone Season 1. There are also no map changes for Verdansk.

As far as we know, no additional Warzone changes will be announced tonight, meaning that the R9-0 "Fire Shotgun" has not been nerfed & there are no map changes for Verdansk. pic.twitter.com/8fkeUcvRHQ — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 16, 2020

Every new weapon added

December 15, 7:44pm ET

The Warzone Season 1 update will add every weapon from the BOCW multiplayer list, as well as the new Groza AR and Mac-10 SMG.

You can find the full list here.

Progression synchorized

December 15, 7:39pm ET

As part of the Season 1 update, players will no longer have to grind three different games for prestige. The new 1,000 level system will keep track of players’ progress across Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone.

All previously unlocked items will remain unlocked.