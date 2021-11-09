Overpowered CoD Vanguard pistol banned as it can “2-shot” across the map

A Call of Duty: Vanguard pistol has already been banned from tournaments, as a 1911 loadout can effectively “two-shot” enemies from across the map. Unsurprisingly, pros immediately rallied for a ban.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has been out for under a week, having launched on November 5. And, as is the case with most large releases, players have been diving deep into the game’s options and discovering some… concerning situations.

With a franchise-high 10 attachments per gun in Vanguard, there’s more room than ever for overpowered weaponry. And one such example has been a Vanguard 1911 pistol loadout, which is apparently a quasi-sniper at range.

After the 1911 class began emerging on November 7, it was quickly banned from CMG tournament play. But, for those who want to be annoying in quick play with it, here you go.

“Two-shot” Vanguard 1911 pistol loadout

oh, Both female sentinels make 0 noise while mantling & this pistol 2 bullets no matter where pic.twitter.com/vmaGfmuFon — dylan (@Flexd_) November 8, 2021

As you can see in Flexd’s tweet, the class uses nine of the 1911’s 10 total attachments.

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

Barrel : Gracey Short No. 2

Optic : Slate Reflector

Trigger Action : Hair Trigger

Magazine : .30 Russian Short

Ammo Type : Hollow Point

Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

Proficiency : Fleet

Kit: Quick

While many in the replies asked why he “spilled” the details to the masses, others simply called for bans.

Flexd described it as a pistol that “two-bullets no matter where,” so one can imagine why it’d be a particularly strong secondary.

Vanguard 1911 loadout banned from tourneys

🚨Vanguard Rules Update🚨 🔸Effective 7pm EST – The 1911 Pistol will be restricted in all tournament & ladder matches.https://t.co/YCBoOCPW2t pic.twitter.com/J4h4wBRuqH — CMG (@CMG_Esports) November 8, 2021

In response, CMG banned the 1911 from all matches on November 8. That’s about three days for it to get removed from money play, barely enough time for many to even realize the gun was a problem.

One example was the New York Subliners’ James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks who asked why the pistol was banned in the replies. Quickly, former pro Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris and others explained that it’s because the gun is “two bullets” and some of the attachments don’t appear in kill cam, so you can’t simply ban said attachments.

With Vanguard out for such a brief amount of time and Warzone Pacific integration coming next month, you can be sure that players are keeping an eye out for anything that could be OP. Hopefully that helps Sledgehammer patch some of these shenanigans out.