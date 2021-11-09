Scump reveals best competitive MP40, STG & Automaton Vanguard loadouts

OpTic Texas Call of Duty League star Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has revealed his best competitive classes for Vanguard, with three popular meta weapons loaded and ready to go.
Scump is undisputedly one of the greatest Call of Duty players of all time. He’s a world champion and won across multiple titles, consistently one of the best players in the game.
While Vanguard’s CDL ruleset hasn’t been made official and League Play still seems some way off, Scump has gone through his best competitive classes in Vanguard.
Here are his loadouts for the MP40, STG44 and Automaton.
Scump’s MP40 Vanguard loadout
My Comp Vanguard Classes for the start of the game pic.twitter.com/69O4M5SXBg
— OpTic Scump (@scump) November 7, 2021
Attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 9MM 24 Rnd Fast Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Brace
- Kit: Quick
Perks
- Perk 1: Fortified
- Perk 2: Radar
- Perk 3: Double Time
If you’re an SMG player, the MP40 is the obvious go-to. On top of that, with the CDL rules and attachments that Scump expects to be banned from competitive play, this MP40 class will maximize both recoil control and speed, making for a real problem to enemy players.
Scump’s STG44 loadout
Attachments
- Muzzle: Scythe Compensator
- Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: VDD 34S Weighted
- Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Proficiency: Vital
- Kit: On-Hand
Perks
- Perk 1: Ninja
- Perk 2: Radar
- Perk 3: Double Time
The STG44 is the first Assault Rifle you unlock and, by chance, the most popular weapon in the game too. It’s able to fry at just about any range, and Scump’s STG loadout makes for a solid do-it-all gun.
Scump’s Automaton loadout
Attachments
- Muzzle: G28 Compensator
- Barrel: Anastasia Sniper
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Granular Grip
- Proficiency: Frenzy
- Kit: On-Hand
Perks
- Perk 1: Ninja
- Perk 2: Radar
- Perk 3: Double Time
The Automaton is proving to be incredibly popular among pro players during the early days of Vanguard tournaments, and this loadout works to bolster the range on the AR while keeping shots crisp and accurate.
Those are the main competitive classes we’re going to be seeing in Vanguard unless the meta changes drastically before the CoD League kicks off.
Scump looks set for a huge season with OpTic Texas, and these classes could just be the difference-maker.