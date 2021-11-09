Scump reveals best competitive MP40, STG & Automaton Vanguard loadouts

OpTic Texas Call of Duty League star Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has revealed his best competitive classes for Vanguard, with three popular meta weapons loaded and ready to go.

Scump is undisputedly one of the greatest Call of Duty players of all time. He’s a world champion and won across multiple titles, consistently one of the best players in the game.

While Vanguard’s CDL ruleset hasn’t been made official and League Play still seems some way off, Scump has gone through his best competitive classes in Vanguard.

Here are his loadouts for the MP40, STG44 and Automaton.

Scump’s MP40 Vanguard loadout

My Comp Vanguard Classes for the start of the game pic.twitter.com/69O4M5SXBg — OpTic Scump (@scump) November 7, 2021

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B

Krausnick 317mm 04B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 9MM 24 Rnd Fast Mags

9MM 24 Rnd Fast Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Brace

Brace Kit: Quick

Perks

Perk 1: Fortified

Fortified Perk 2: Radar

Radar Perk 3: Double Time

If you’re an SMG player, the MP40 is the obvious go-to. On top of that, with the CDL rules and attachments that Scump expects to be banned from competitive play, this MP40 class will maximize both recoil control and speed, making for a real problem to enemy players.

Scump’s STG44 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Scythe Compensator

Scythe Compensator Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B

VDD 760MM 05B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

VDD 34S Weighted Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: On-Hand

Perks

Perk 1: Ninja

Ninja Perk 2: Radar

Radar Perk 3: Double Time

The STG44 is the first Assault Rifle you unlock and, by chance, the most popular weapon in the game too. It’s able to fry at just about any range, and Scump’s STG loadout makes for a solid do-it-all gun.

Scump’s Automaton loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

G28 Compensator Barrel: Anastasia Sniper

Anastasia Sniper Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Granular Grip

Granular Grip Proficiency: Frenzy

Frenzy Kit: On-Hand

Perks

Perk 1: Ninja

Ninja Perk 2: Radar

Radar Perk 3: Double Time

The Automaton is proving to be incredibly popular among pro players during the early days of Vanguard tournaments, and this loadout works to bolster the range on the AR while keeping shots crisp and accurate.

Those are the main competitive classes we’re going to be seeing in Vanguard unless the meta changes drastically before the CoD League kicks off.

Scump looks set for a huge season with OpTic Texas, and these classes could just be the difference-maker.