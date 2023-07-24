Warzone 2 July 24 update patch notes: Cronen Squall, X13 Auto, akimbo Basilisk nerfs, more

Warzone 2 released the full July 24 patch notes – which included several weapon adjustments and bug fixes.

Warzone 2 has unveiled another patch that has nerfed popular weapons such as X13, Basilisk, and the Cronen Squall. The featured weapon changes include decreasing the Cronen Squall and X13’s Maximum Damage.

Warzone 2 also posted a patch on July 17 – which addressed bugs relating to Armor Plates and Temp V.

Now, the title has made further adjustments for many weapons and attachment options. Check out the full Warzone 2 patch notes below.

Full Warzone 2 July 24 patch notes

Activision

To read the complete Warzone 2 July 24 patch notes, check out the game’s blog post. Here are all the changes made in the recent update:

Global

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue impacting some Players receiving Battle Pass rewards correctly

Fixed an issue where some Players couldn’t open the Battle Pass

Fixed an issue where the Player couldn’t access Division Rewards in Career & Rewards in Warzone Ranked Play

Warzone Weapons

Assault Rifles

Lachmann-556 Maximum Damage decreased Mid-far Damage increased Headshot Multiplier decreased Neck Multiplier decreased Upper Torso Multiplier decreased



M4 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased Lower Torso Multiplier decreased



TAQ-56 Headshot Multiplier decreased



Tempus Razorback Minimum Damage increased Limb Multipliers increased



Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall (Full Auto) Maximum Damage decreased Close-mid Damage decreased Damage step added at Mid-range Minimum Damage decreased Headshot Multiplier decreased



Handguns

Basilisk Fixed an issue with the Akimbo Snakeshot Basilisk where its damage profile was higher than intended



FTAC Siege Maximum Damage decreased



X13 Auto Fixed an issue that caused the X13 Auto’s damage profile to be higher than intended Maximum Damage decreased



Shotguns

MX Guardian Maximum Damage decreased Close-mid Damage decreased Mid Damage decreased Mid-far Damage decreased Minimum Damage decreased



Submachine Guns

ISO 45 Fixed an issue with the ISO 45 causing its upper right leg damage to be lower than intended



Attachments

Ammunition

KV Broadside 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Close-mid damage decreased



MX Guardian 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Maximum Damage decreased Close-mid Damage decreased Mid Damage decreased Maximum Damage Range increased Close-mid Damage Range increased Mid Damage Range decreased Minimum Damage Range decreased



BUG FIXES