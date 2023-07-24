Warzone 2 July 24 update patch notes: Cronen Squall, X13 Auto, akimbo Basilisk nerfs, more
Warzone 2 released the full July 24 patch notes – which included several weapon adjustments and bug fixes.
Warzone 2 has unveiled another patch that has nerfed popular weapons such as X13, Basilisk, and the Cronen Squall. The featured weapon changes include decreasing the Cronen Squall and X13’s Maximum Damage.
Warzone 2 also posted a patch on July 17 – which addressed bugs relating to Armor Plates and Temp V.
Now, the title has made further adjustments for many weapons and attachment options. Check out the full Warzone 2 patch notes below.
Full Warzone 2 July 24 patch notes
To read the complete Warzone 2 July 24 patch notes, check out the game’s blog post. Here are all the changes made in the recent update:
Global
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue impacting some Players receiving Battle Pass rewards correctly
- Fixed an issue where some Players couldn’t open the Battle Pass
- Fixed an issue where the Player couldn’t access Division Rewards in Career & Rewards in Warzone Ranked Play
Warzone Weapons
Assault Rifles
- Lachmann-556
- Maximum Damage decreased
- Mid-far Damage increased
- Headshot Multiplier decreased
- Neck Multiplier decreased
- Upper Torso Multiplier decreased
- M4
- Upper Torso Multiplier decreased
- Lower Torso Multiplier decreased
- TAQ-56
- Headshot Multiplier decreased
- Tempus Razorback
- Minimum Damage increased
- Limb Multipliers increased
Battle Rifles
- Cronen Squall (Full Auto)
- Maximum Damage decreased
- Close-mid Damage decreased
- Damage step added at Mid-range
- Minimum Damage decreased
- Headshot Multiplier decreased
Handguns
- Basilisk
- Fixed an issue with the Akimbo Snakeshot Basilisk where its damage profile was higher than intended
- FTAC Siege
- Maximum Damage decreased
- X13 Auto
- Fixed an issue that caused the X13 Auto’s damage profile to be higher than intended
- Maximum Damage decreased
Shotguns
- MX Guardian
- Maximum Damage decreased
- Close-mid Damage decreased
- Mid Damage decreased
- Mid-far Damage decreased
- Minimum Damage decreased
Submachine Guns
- ISO 45
- Fixed an issue with the ISO 45 causing its upper right leg damage to be lower than intended
Attachments
Ammunition
- KV Broadside
- 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
- Close-mid damage decreased
- 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
- MX Guardian
- 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
- Maximum Damage decreased
- Close-mid Damage decreased
- Mid Damage decreased
- Maximum Damage Range increased
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
- Mid Damage Range decreased
- Minimum Damage Range decreased
- 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where Snipers with High Explosive rounds could be found from Ground Loot in Ranked Play matches
- Fixed an issue where, after the Player’s squad was eliminated, the Player left the match and received a prompt to rejoin the match
- Fixed an issue where Players were able to have infinite Super Jumps by using a second Temp V field upgrade
- Fixed an issue where equipping the Semi-Auto Trigger on the MX Guardian shotgun will cause the range to reduce severely while fighting AI in DMZ
- Fixed an issue where the Squad Loadout crate is missing the in-world icon until it is pinged
- Fixed an issue that prevented Players from being able to use the Gulag Token if they lost the Gulag previously in the match