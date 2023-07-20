Best Basilisk Akimbo Warzone 2 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

Season 4 Reloaded has arrived and with it comes one of the craziest close-range metas we’ve ever seen. SMGs are on their way out and pistols are now top-tier. To take advantage of this you’ll want the best Basilisk Akimbo Warzone 2 loadout possible, and we’ve got you covered.

There are a few factors that decide if a gun is meta or not. How easy is it to use? How long is its effective range? Does it have good iron sights? They’re all important factors but arguably nothing is more important than a gun’s time to kill potential and raw damage.

Article continues after ad

A gun with huge flaws can still be meta if it kills so quickly that nothing else can compete against it. That’s exactly why the Basilisk Akimbo has become so popular. Its spectacular TTK of just 360 ms completely outclasses everything else.

To dominate with the Basilisk you’ll need a meta class, and this is the best Basilisk Akimbo loadout you can use in Warzone 2.

Contents

Best Basilisk Akimbo Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: 10.5″ FTAC Arrow

10.5″ FTAC Arrow Laser: Revo-LSD 7mW

Revo-LSD 7mW Trigger Action: Bryson Match Grade

Bryson Match Grade Ammunition: .500 Snakeshot

.500 Snakeshot Rear Grip: Akimbo Basilisk

The Basilisk excels at one thing and one thing only. Killing enemy players extremely quickly at close range. Its close-quarters dominance comes from the .500 Snakeshot ammunition, a unique attachment that converts the Basilisk into a pocket shotgun.

Article continues after ad

T to get the most out of the Snakeshot rounds you’ll want to use the Akimbo Basilisk rear grip. Simply put this grip gives you a second Basilisk effectively halving your time to kill within its effective range.

To maximize killing potential it’s best to use both the 10.5″ FTAC Arrow barrel and Bryson Match Grade trigger. The former improves the Basilisk’s overall range while the latter increases the revolver’s fire rate, shortening its already lethal TTK even further.

Article continues after ad

Finally, the Revo-LSD 7mW laser is a solid choice as it increases hip-fire accuracy. Since Akimbo weapons can only be fired from the hip it’s a natural choice for the Basilisk.

Activision Akimbo Rear Grip grants the Basilisk the best time to kill of any gun in Warzone 2.

Best Basilisk Akimbo Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Unusually, since the Basilisk is a secondary there is no need to use Overkill. To take advantage of this freed-up Perk slot we recommend using Bomb Squad. The explosion resistance granted by Bomb Squad makes it one of the only Perks in Warzone 2 that can directly save your life.

Article continues after ad

To get around faster and close the gap on your enemies it’s best to use Double Time. This Base Perk doubles the duration of tactical sprint and increases crouch movement speed by 30%.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For Bonus and Ultimate Perk, Fast Hands and High Alert work well. Fast Hands is great on the Basilisk as it doesn’t have the fastest reload speed, something this Perk improves greatly. Meanwhile, High Alert provides intel by highlighting the direction of enemy players when they aim at you from behind.

Article continues after ad

The best equipment to use is the Drill Charge and Smoke Grenade. Drill Charges are fantastic for dealing damage against enemies camping inside buildings, chipping away at their health before pushing in, and Smoke Grenades let you cover open areas to make it easier to move around the map.

How to unlock the Basilisk Akimbo in Warzone 2

The Basilisk is unlocked in Warzone 2 by reaching player rank Level 39. This can be achieved by getting kills and playing the objective in Warzone, multiplayer, and DMZ with all three core modes providing XP.

Article continues after ad

As for the Basilisk Akimbo attachment, that is unlocked separately by getting the revolver to gun rank Level 29.

Best Basilisk Akimbo alternatives in Warzone 2

Despite it technically being a handgun, the Basilisk Akimbo has far more in common with a shotgun. As a result, we recommend trying out the full-auto MX Guardian which can also dominate up close.

Alternatively, another extremely powerful pistol in Season 4 Reloaded is the X13 Auto. It doesn’t deal quite as much damage as the Basilisk, but it has superior range and is arguably easier to use.

Article continues after ad

That’s all for our best Basilisk Akimbo loadout in Warzone 2. For more useful tips and content consider checking out some of our other guides:

Best Warzone weapons: Ultimate tier list with meta loadouts | Best Warzone 2 loadouts: Meta weapons and classes to dominate in Al Mazrah | Call of Duty 2024: Early leaks, concept art, Warzone 2.0, Treyarch & more | Call of Duty 2023: Early leaks, Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, more | Best M4 Warzone 2 loadout | Best Modern Warfare 2 weapons: Ultimate tier list with the best classes | Modern Warfare 2 best settings on PC for FPS, graphics, visibility, more