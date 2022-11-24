Best 556 Icarus Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

The 556 Icarus is a hard-hitting LMG in Warzone 2 that deals a serious amount of damage at long range with a meta loadout.

Warzone 2’s ARs and SMGs will always be the most popular picks in Al Mazrah, but that often leads the community to overlook the huge amount of powerful LMGs.

These bulky weapons may lack mobility, but they make up for that in raw firepower and accuracy, making them top-tier at long-range.

One gun that is definitely worth using is the 556 Icarus as it features high damage, a lighter frame than typical LMGs, and a recoil pattern that’s relatively easy to control.

Of course, in order to maximize the damage of the 556 Icarus in Warzone 2, you’ll need a meta loadout and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best 556 Icarus Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel

FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel Optic: Schlager 3.4X

Schlager 3.4X Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

For starters, make sure to equip the Harbinger D20 and the FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel as these attachments will enhance the 556 Icarus’s damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness. On top of that, they’ll also suppress your fire, keeping you under the radar on Al Mazrah.

Following this, utilize the VX Pineapple and the Sakin ZX Grip to heavily bolster the 556 Icarus’s kickback, making it easy to land shots on foes in long-distance gunfights.

Finally, round off the loadout with the Schlager 3.4X for a clean optic that performs extremely well from afar, and will help you land as many shots as possible on target.

Activison The 556 Icarus is a hard-hitting LMG in Warzone 2.

Best 556 Icarus Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

As for perk packages, we’ve opted for Weapon Specialist when it comes to the 556 Icarus as its adds an extra level of versatility to the loadout.

First up, the bundle gives you access to Overkill which is invaluable when you’re running an LMG as it’s essential you have a close-quarter weapon on hand just in case you want to go aggressive and push an opponent. We recommend using the Fennec 45 or the Lachmann Sub as both decimate foes up close.

Next, Strong Arm allows you to be more accurate with your throwables and throw them long distances. On top of that, Spotter ensures you’ll never be surprised by enemy equipment, killstreaks, or field upgrades.

For the Ultimate Perk, Weapon Specialist uses Survivor which alerts your teammates of the enemy you get downed by with a ping and allows allies to revive you quicker.

Finally, round off the setup with a Semtex for flushing enemies out of cover and a Stun Grenade for clearing enclosed spaces.

How to unlock the 556 Icarus in Warzone 2

In order to unlock the 556 Icarus in Warzone, you’ll need to reach level 19 with the M4 AR. This shouldn’t take you too long, especially if you complete the challenge in MW2 multiplayer.

Best 556 Icarus alternatives in Warzone 2

If the 556 Icarus doesn’t fit your style of play, then consider using the RPK, another top-tier LMG that’s one of the most popular picks in the current meta.

Capable of beaming foes at long range with ease and outputting huge amounts of damage, this weapon is absolutely lethal with a meta loadout.

That’s all for our 556 Icarus loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

