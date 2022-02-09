All Call of Duty League franchise teams and owners

The 2022 Call of Duty League season is upon us and, with some major changes to the franchised league following the 2022 Cold War season, here are all the CDL franchises and their ownership groups.

For years, Call of Duty was an open circuit, with any team eligible to compete in the major tournaments held across the world. In 2020, that all changed, as CoD moved to a franchised league format, with only teams who have purchased a city-based spot able to compete in the professional league.

12 franchises joined the league and, now in its third season, rumors continue to run rampant about the possibility of expansion teams in the future.

Activision sold spots priced at around $25 million apiece, but, with franchises having been bought and sold over recent years, there’s some serious backing with huge amounts of money involved. Here are all the teams in the league and the ownership group behind them.

All CDL team owners

Atlanta FaZe (Atlanta Esports Ventures)

Roster: Arcitys, Simp, aBeZy, Cellium

American media company Cox Enterprises, which operates the Cox Communications media network which includes television and radio stations, newspapers, and advertising sales rep firms are the driving force in bringing Call of Duty to Atlanta, Georgia. Not only that but they teamed up with the world-renowned FaZe Clan to do it.

This isn’t Atlanta Esports Ventures’ first foray into the world of competitive gaming, as they already operate the Atlanta Reign Overwatch League franchise.

New York Subliners (Sterling VC / NYXL)

Roster: Crimsix, Clayster, HyDra and Neptune

Following their success in the Overwatch League with sister team NYXL, Sterling Equities, which includes the owners of the New York Mets baseball franchise, signed on to bring Call of Duty to New York City from 2020 onwards.

They’ve seen relative success since, but with this 2022 roster of proven champions and standout young guns, they’ll be aiming for a world championship.

Toronto Ultra (OverActive Media)

Roster: Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight

Toronto is a Call of Duty franchise with strong links to the esport, with OverActive Media acting as the parent company for what was known to CoD fans as Splyce.

The organization also owns MAD Lions, who operate in CS:GO and League of Legends, as well as OWL franchise Toronto Defiant.

Paris Legion (c0ntact Gaming)

Roster: Felo, Decemate, Temp, John

Paris Legion is one of just two European franchises in the CoD League. The franchise was purchased by c0ntact Gaming LLC, who also operate the Overwatch League’s Paris Eternal.

c0ntact briefly had a CS:GO team in 2019 and 2020, but after lackluster results, they disbanded. They now operate only in Activision Blizzard’s franchised leagues.

OpTic Texas (Team Envy)

Roster: Shotzzy, iLLey, Scump, Dashy

Perhaps the most historically-linked CDL franchise, the Texas entry into the competition is owned by Team Envy and operated by OpTic Gaming, following their merger in 2021.

Both Envy and OpTic are former Call of Duty world champions. Envy won in 2016, followed up by an OpTic win in 2017. Envy then won the 2020 Call of Duty Championship as the Dallas Empire — the name of the team before the merger with OpTic Chicago (formerly Chicago Huntsmen).

Florida Mutineers (Misfits Gaming)

Roster: Owakening, Skyz, Vivid, Davpadie

Misfits Gaming, who own the Florida Mayhem OWL franchise, were another new entry to the realm of Call of Duty, but are certainly no strangers to esports. The team also owns a franchise in League of Legends’ LEC competition.

Minnesota RØKKR (WISE Ventures)

Roster: Standy, Attach, MajorManiak, Priestahh

Minnesota RØKKR were one of the first franchises to be announced, with WISE Ventures bringing Call of Duty to the icy north. RØKKR is operated by WISE’s esports org Version1, which also runs teams in Rocket League and Riot Games’ hit FPS Valorant.

WISE Ventures is led by the Wilf family, who also own and operate the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL, alongside entrepreneur and YouTube personality Gary Vaynerchuk.

LA Guerrillas (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment)

Roster: Huke, SlasheR, Asim, Gunless

Los Angeles’ second spot belongs to Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, who already operated the LA Gladiators in the Overwatch League.

The company also owns a huge number of sports teams, including the Premier League’s Arsenal FC, the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, NBA’s Denver Nuggets, and both Colorado’s NHL and MLS teams.

LA Thieves (100 Thieves)

Roster: Octane, Kenny, Drazah, Envoy

The first of two L.A. franchises, 100 Thieves joined the CoD League for the 2021 season, buying the spot vacated by Immortals Gaming Club’s OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, after they purchased the brand prior to the 2020 season.

The spot was purchased by OpTic owner Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez as a means of getting the OpTic brand back and selling the vacated Los Angeles spot, which was then bought by Nadeshot and co.

London Royal Ravens (ReKTGlobal)

Roster: Zer0, Nastie, Gismo, Afro

The second European team to join the Call of Duty League, the London Royal Ravens is owned and operated by esports powerhouse ReKTGlobal.

ReKT also operates the Rogue organization, which houses teams in League of Legends’ LEC, Rocket League, and Rainbow Six Siege.

Seattle Surge (Enthusiast Gaming)

Roster: Accuracy, Mack, Sib, Pred

Seattle Surge is an operation run by Enthusiast Gaming, which is yet another huge esports powerhouse that covers multiple avenues in the industry.

Enthusiast runs Luminosity Gaming, which will be a familiar name to Call of Duty fans, who still have teams in Valorant, Fortnite, Madden, and more. They also own the OWL side Vancouver Titans.

Boston Breach (Kraft Sports Group)

Roster: Methodz, TJHaly, Capsidal, Nero

The newest franchise in the Call of Duty League, the Boston Breach filled the spot vacated by Chicago Huntsmen, which saw NRG leave the CDL after a whirlwind couple of years.

The team is owned by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Kraft Sports Group, and operated by esports organization Oxygen Esports.