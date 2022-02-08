Reverse Sweep returns for CDL 2022 season with Enable, ACHES, Censor & Parasite

Call of Duty legends ACHES, Parasite, and Censor are joining Enable on Reverse Sweep, Dexerto’s flagship CDL video series, for the 2022 season.

Launched in 2021, Reverse Sweep provides in-depth analysis and unfiltered opinion on the weekend’s Call of Duty League action.

The new line-up of talent will join host Enable to provide the last word on the weekend’s play and look forward to upcoming fixtures. The first episode of the 2022 season launches on Tuesday, February 8.

With episodes based around the Call of Duty League calendar, the Reverse Sweep hosts will discuss the biggest storylines and give their hot takes on the CDL action from now right up until the CDL Championship in August 2022.

Mike Kent, Co-Founder and Director of Content at Dexerto, said: “Nobody knows competitive Call of Duty content quite like Dexerto, we’ve been the premier destination for years and we only strengthened that with the launch of Reverse Sweep in 2021. Now, with the additions of the no-holds-barred trio of ACHES, Parasite and Censor joining Enable, the show is going to reach new heights and entertain fans all throughout the Vanguard season.”

All episodes of Reverse Sweep will be available on the Dexerto Call of Duty YouTube channel, Dexerto.com, and all major podcast platforms.